An amber “extreme heat” alert has been issued by the Met Office for today, warning of “potential serious illness or danger to life”.The alert applies to most of England and Wales, except the northern-most parts of England.Over the coming days, it’s expected that the heatwave will reach its peak with temperatures of up to 41C. This has triggered a red alert for Monday and Tuesday – when “exceptional, perhaps record-breaking temperatures are likely”, the forecaster said.Millions have been urged to work from home, as forecasters say there is an 80 per cent chance on Tuesday of the mercury topping...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO