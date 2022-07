Given the circus that was the opening of 2022 NHL Free Agency, many could be excused for thinking that the dust had settled for the summer. Even though a number of significant unrestricted free agents (UFA) are still available, attention should be shifted to the plethora of talented restricted free agents (RFA) still unsigned for next season. Although both UFAs and RFAs can sign contracts with any team, an RFA’s rights remain under team control which gives their previous club the right to match any deals tendered by opposing teams, also known as offer sheets.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO