Man shot in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy fell from the 18th floor of a high-rise in the Uptown community and died late Tuesday. Police said at 7 p.m., the boy fell out of a window on the 18th floor of the north tower of the Lake View Towers complex, a twin-tower development at 4550 N. Clarendon Ave. right off Wilson Avenue. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, people walked by and looked up – before shaking their heads in disbelief. There was heartache among neighbors after they learned what had happened. It was not clear late Tuesday...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO