White Settlement, TX

[VIDEO] North Texas Cop Gets Ride From Civilian in Foot Chase

By jpinthemorning
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 2 days ago
This story is from a couple of weeks ago, however, it is just showing up on my social feed. As reported by wfaa, two police officers in White Settlement, tried to initiate a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle, the suspect bailed out on foot and started running from the scene....

LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

