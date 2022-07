CHICAGO — Police are investigating three armed robberies across Chicago overnight. The first incident happened in the 400 block of East Ohio Street just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a 26-year-old man was walking with a woman when three other men exited a white sedan. The men took the 26-year-old’s wallet and phone at gunpoint, the struck him in the face before fleeing. The man was not injured.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO