Boston declared a heat emergency in the city Tuesday through Thursday as the region gets hit with a heat wave in a long hot spell that's expected to stretch into the weekend. This will be the first heat wave -- three straight days of 90+ degree heat -- for many this season. Our weather team issued a First Alert for Thursday, when highs will peak in the mid and upper 90s, marking the hottest day of the year and of this hot spell.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO