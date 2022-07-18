ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds select infielder Cam Collier with No. 18 overall pick in MLB Draft

By Joey DeBeradino
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds selected third basemen, from Chipola (Florida) Junior College, Cam Collier with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player MLB Draft.

Collier was rated as the No. 7 by Baseball America.

As the youngest hitter in the draft at 17-years-old, Collier reclassified from the 2023 class and played junior college ball at Chipola before a brief stint in the Cape Cod League.

The 6-foot-1, 219 pound lefty-hitting third basemen hit .333/.419/.537 with eight home runs, a 15.3 K% and an 11.6 BB% in 52 games for Chipola and logged a .379 OBP in nine games on the Cape

Collier is the son of Lou Collier, who played parts of eight seasons in the MLB.

