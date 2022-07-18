Reds select infielder Cam Collier with No. 18 overall pick in MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds selected third basemen, from Chipola (Florida) Junior College, Cam Collier with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player MLB Draft.

Collier was rated as the No. 7 by Baseball America.

As the youngest hitter in the draft at 17-years-old, Collier reclassified from the 2023 class and played junior college ball at Chipola before a brief stint in the Cape Cod League.

The 6-foot-1, 219 pound lefty-hitting third basemen hit .333/.419/.537 with eight home runs, a 15.3 K% and an 11.6 BB% in 52 games for Chipola and logged a .379 OBP in nine games on the Cape

Collier is the son of Lou Collier, who played parts of eight seasons in the MLB.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.