A cyclist caught on video using misogynist abuse in an ugly road rage incident against a Sydney woman is reportedly a former Olympian. Tony Lally, the former road-racing cyclist who represented Ireland at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, was filmed last week going on a misogynistic tirade against a Sydney resident identified only as Monique.The video, filmed by Ms Monique, was handed over to the police by her. The cyclist was later identified as 68-year-old Mr Lally, according to The Daily Mail.Mr Lally has not yet commented on the video that has been shared widely on social media.In the video, a...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO