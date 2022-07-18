One Individual Arrested Following Incident In Valley City

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Fargo Police Department received reports of a male firing shots from an apartment balcony in the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South. They say he fled the scene in a 2014 Chevy Silverado. Neighbors report hearing multiple rounds of shots fired. While responding to the call, an FPD officer observed a vehicle in the vicinity matching the description of the vehicle associated with the shots-fired call. North Dakota Highway Patrol was in the area and initiated the stop of the vehicle with FPD assisting. The individual fled the scene at a high rate of speed and NDHP initiated pursuit.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO