High Surf Warning issued for Big Island South, Big Island Southeast, East Honolulu by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-18 15:17:00 Expires: 2022-07-19 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death. Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders utilizing...alerts.weather.gov
