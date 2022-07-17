ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

[VIDEO] North Texas Cop Gets Ride From Civilian in Foot Chase

By jpinthemorning
B93
B93
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story is from a couple of weeks ago, however, it is just showing up on my social feed. As reported by wfaa, two police officers in White Settlement, tried to initiate a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle, the suspect bailed out on foot and started running from the scene....

b93.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Suspect identified in Tarrant County shootout that injured deputy

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect involved in a shootout with Tarrant County sheriff's deputies last month has been identified, officials announced Tuesday.On the morning of June 23, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Drive to serve a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Soon after arrival, Kemal Shea "began firing multiple rounds at law enforcement from multiple sides of the home," officials said.Deputies then moved to defensive positions and called the special weapons and tactics team to get Shea out of the home.Officials said Shea continued firing rounds at law enforcement and refused to exit the residence. During the standoff, Shea set a bottle with a rag on fire and dropped it on the porch of the home — causing the home to catch fire. Shea continued to refuse to come out after this and "perished," officials said.His cause of death is still pending.A deputy was struck, possibly by shrapnel, and suffered a minor injury during the standoff, officials said. However, he has since recovered and is back on duty.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Killed, Man Injured After Being Hit by Intoxicated Driver: Dallas Police

A man is in custody and facing multiple charges after police say he hit two people with his truck late Saturday night, killing one. According to the Dallas Police Department, an unidentified woman had vehicle trouble late Saturday night and stopped along the shoulder on the 2100 block of S Walton Walker Boulevard. She called for help and was soon joined by a 30-year-old man and another woman.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
White Settlement, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
White Settlement, TX
Crime & Safety
WFAA

Suspect identified in connection to Tarrant County standoff

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was identified in connection to an hours-long standoff in June. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to a house on Indian Creek Drive to serve a felony warrant. As they were moving toward the home, they say Kemal Shea started shooting at deputies from multiple sides of the house.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Police looking for suspect after a man was found shot, dead in car in Duncanville

 DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Duncanville police found a man with gunshot wounds in a car Monday night.At around 8 p.m. Monday, Duncanville police received a call that there was someone inside a vehicle that had been shot. Police found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police said there was evidence at the scene that suggested the victim may have known the suspect or suspects, who fled before officers arrived.Police ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111 extension 4. This investigation is ongoing.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Security Guards#Academy
CBS DFW

Man arrested for fatally shooting Chaddrick Hooker, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were shot at Lagow Street and Spring Avenue on July 17. Arriving officers found Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel giving first aid to Chaddrick Hooker, 32, near a vacant building. They also found Darron Morgan, 53, in the 3700 block of Spring Avenue with a gunshot wound. Both men were transported to a local hospital where Hooker died from his injuries.  The preliminary investigation determined Hooker and Morgan were in a fight before an exchange of gunfire. The investigation also determined Morgan was responsible for the murder of Hooker, police said. An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Morgan, and once released from the hospital, he will be transported to Lew Sterrett Jail.  A magistrate will set his bond amount.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRLD News Radio

Dallas Police: Two teen girls shot, one dies

Dallas police are still looking for the shooter who shot two teenage girls over the weekend, killing one of them. Police say the teen girls, ages 16 and 17 were found shot at a apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas Saturday morning. They were rushed to the hospital where the 16-year-old died.
DALLAS, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in south Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)

1 person hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in south Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)Nationwide Report. On late Sunday, one person suffered injuries following a rollover crash in south Fort Worth. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 35W service road. The early reports showed that the driver of tractor-trailer who had a medical problem crashed their truck after going the wrong way on the highway [...]
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man found shot to death behind Dallas roller rink, police say

DALLAS — Police are calling on the public for any information connected to the death of a man found behind a Dallas skating rink. According to officers, the victim was found at 3:25 a.m. with several gunshot wounds behind Southern Skates on East Ledbetter Drive. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested in Killing of Former OU Football Player in Dallas

Two people were arrested earlier this month in the death of a former University of Oklahoma football player at a downtown Dallas apartment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained Tuesday by The Dallas Morning News. Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Shooting off Spur 408 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men exchanged gunfire early Saturday morning off of Spur 408 in Dallas, leaving one of them dead and the other injured. Police said that on Saturday, July 16 at about 2:19 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 4800 block of Spur 408 Service Road.
DALLAS, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy