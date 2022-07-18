Maine State Police investigating a death in Lewiston

Mark John Sinclair of Lewiston, Maine, was arrested on Monday and charged with allegedly killing a Worcester man, officials said in a news release. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Maine State Police said that they responded to reports of shots being fired at 30 Howe Street where they found John Paquin of Worcester suffering from gunshot wounds.
NORTHPORT, Maine — A Northport man died Tuesday night when the front-end loader he was driving overturned. The Waldo County Sheriff's Office and Northport firefighters were called to Atlantic Highway at about 7 p.m. Deputies say Scotty Richards, 62, was driving the loader along the road. Witnesses reported seeing...
PORTLAND, Maine — A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in a hit-and-run at Acadia National Park is now in custody. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland in Cancun, Mexico. Maine State Police charged Lester with murder for the hit-and-run death of...
A New Gloucester man died after crashing a dump truck into some trees in Rumford on Monday afternoon. Rumford Police said Randy Drouin was behind the wheel when his vehicle went off the road and struck the trees off Route 232 around 12:35 p.m. Drouin did not survive. The crash...
(BDN) -- Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston. That figure is just one fewer than the number of people killed in homicides in all of 2021, which puts Maine on track to surpass the modern record of 31 homicides set in 2008 and raise the state’s 10-year average of 22 per year.
SANFORD, Maine — One person is dead after a crash in Sanford Monday morning. Police say the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Alfred Road and School Street when a Dodge Ram 3500 collided with a Volkswagen Jetta. Police said the driver of the Jetta,...
In a Monday Facebook post put out by the Riley King Network, officials in New Hampshire are seeking the public's help locating a missing teenager. The Goffstown Police Department need your help finding and locating Veronica Landry. Veronica is a 17-year-old female from Goffstown, NH. Veronica was last seen on...
SANFORD, Maine — Sanford Police continues to investigate and look for three people who have not been seen in weeks. Jill Sidebotham, 28, 38-year-old Nicholas Hansen and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia Hansen left Sanford to go camping in the Phillips area, which is 2 1/2 hours from Sanford on June 28. Police now say they have surveillance video showing the trio at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron on June 29.
The identities of three people injured in a crash in Fairfield on Monday have been released. Police say they anticipate charges related to the crash on Norridgewock Road. 21-year-old Garrett Greene of Oakland was heading south in the northbound lane when he collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by 54-year-old Christopher Merry of Norridgewock.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 222 calls for service for the period of July 13 to July 19. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 5,815 calls for service. Alex Bayron Pallchizaca-Pala, 23, of Buxton was issued a summons July 13 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Deputy Jeffrey Rogers.
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a Lewiston man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 20-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts Sunday. Gunshots were reported at 30 Howe Street around 4 p.m. Sunday. Officers who arrived on scene found 20-year-old John Paquin of Worcester suffering from gunshot wounds.
PORTLAND, Maine — Three people charged in connection with a murder in Portland have pleaded not guilty. This follows a shooting early on the morning of April 26 when 43-year-old Derald Coffin of West Bath died of his injuries following a shooting reported in the 100 block of Woodford Street at around 1:00 a.m. Officials were responding to reports of an argument involving a group of people that ended in gunshots.
WINTHROP, Maine — Monday marks 33 years since a woman from Winthrop was found dead in Franconia, New Hampshire. The 1989 killing of Pamela Webb, who was 32 at the time, has never been solved. Webb was last seen alive on July 1, 1989. Her blue 1981 Chevy pickup...
