ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Maine State Police investigating a death in Lewiston

By WGME
WGME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewiston (WGME) -- Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting Lewiston...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Cumberland County Jail inmate who died on July 6 identified

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine man who died at the Cumberland County Jail on July 6 has been identified. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Kevin Whitford of Sanford was found unresponsive in his cell just before 10 a.m. Whitford was found by a correctional officer while on...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine man killed when front-end loader rolls over

NORTHPORT, Maine — A Northport man died Tuesday night when the front-end loader he was driving overturned. The Waldo County Sheriff's Office and Northport firefighters were called to Atlantic Highway at about 7 p.m. Deputies say Scotty Richards, 62, was driving the loader along the road. Witnesses reported seeing...
NORTHPORT, ME
WMTW

Portland murder suspect arrested in Cancun, Mexico

PORTLAND, Maine — A man suspected of killing his girlfriend in a hit-and-run at Acadia National Park is now in custody. The U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of 35-year-old Raymond Lester of Portland in Cancun, Mexico. Maine State Police charged Lester with murder for the hit-and-run death of...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
State
Maine State
Lewiston, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Sanford man identified in inmate death at Cumberland County Jail

PORTLAND, Maine — Officials have released the identity of a Cumberland County Jail inmate who died earlier this month. Kevin Whitford, 65, of Sanford, Maine was booked into Cumberland County Jail on Jan. 8, 2022, by the United States Marshals Service. He was found unresponsive in his cell on...
SANFORD, ME
wgan.com

Police investigate fatal dump truck crash in Rumford

A New Gloucester man died after crashing a dump truck into some trees in Rumford on Monday afternoon. Rumford Police said Randy Drouin was behind the wheel when his vehicle went off the road and struck the trees off Route 232 around 12:35 p.m. Drouin did not survive. The crash...
RUMFORD, ME
WGME

Alarming figures show Maine setting a homicide record in 2022

(BDN) -- Seventeen people have died of homicides in the first six and a half months of this year, after two more were killed this past weekend in Skowhegan and Lewiston. That figure is just one fewer than the number of people killed in homicides in all of 2021, which puts Maine on track to surpass the modern record of 31 homicides set in 2008 and raise the state’s 10-year average of 22 per year.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lewiston Police
WMTW

Police identify Maine man killed in Sanford crash

SANFORD, Maine — One person is dead after a crash in Sanford Monday morning. Police say the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Alfred Road and School Street when a Dodge Ram 3500 collided with a Volkswagen Jetta. Police said the driver of the Jetta,...
WMTW

Witnesses describe seeing boy injured on Old Orchard Beach ride

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — An investigation is underway in response to a child’s injury on an amusement park ride in Old Orchard Beach. Multiple witnesses tell News 8 that the boy fell off the Superstar ride at the edge of the park near Old Orchard Street and was hit by a moving cart before the ride stopped.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGME

Sanford family still missing; police release new surveillance images

SANFORD (WGME) -- The Sanford Police Department has released new photos of a family who has been missing for weeks. Authorities say they continue to receive tips on the whereabouts of Jill Sidebotham, 2-year-old Lydia Hansen and Nicholas Hansen. The Maine Warden Service is searching the Rangeley and Mexico area...
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

Police confirm sighting of missing Sanford trio, search expands

SANFORD, Maine — Sanford Police continues to investigate and look for three people who have not been seen in weeks. Jill Sidebotham, 28, 38-year-old Nicholas Hansen and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia Hansen left Sanford to go camping in the Phillips area, which is 2 1/2 hours from Sanford on June 28. Police now say they have surveillance video showing the trio at the Coos Canyon Campground in Byron on June 29.
SANFORD, ME
wgan.com

Charges expected in crash that injured 3 in Fairfield

The identities of three people injured in a crash in Fairfield on Monday have been released. Police say they anticipate charges related to the crash on Norridgewock Road. 21-year-old Garrett Greene of Oakland was heading south in the northbound lane when he collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by 54-year-old Christopher Merry of Norridgewock.
FAIRFIELD, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 222 calls for service for the period of July 13 to July 19. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 5,815 calls for service. Alex Bayron Pallchizaca-Pala, 23, of Buxton was issued a summons July 13 for Operating Vehicle without a License, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Deputy Jeffrey Rogers.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WGME

Lewiston man arrested in connection with murder of Massachusetts man

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a Lewiston man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 20-year-old from Worcester, Massachusetts Sunday. Gunshots were reported at 30 Howe Street around 4 p.m. Sunday. Officers who arrived on scene found 20-year-old John Paquin of Worcester suffering from gunshot wounds.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

New details emerge as Portland murder suspects plead not guilty

PORTLAND, Maine — Three people charged in connection with a murder in Portland have pleaded not guilty. This follows a shooting early on the morning of April 26 when 43-year-old Derald Coffin of West Bath died of his injuries following a shooting reported in the 100 block of Woodford Street at around 1:00 a.m. Officials were responding to reports of an argument involving a group of people that ended in gunshots.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

1989 murder of Maine woman remains unsolved

WINTHROP, Maine — Monday marks 33 years since a woman from Winthrop was found dead in Franconia, New Hampshire. The 1989 killing of Pamela Webb, who was 32 at the time, has never been solved. Webb was last seen alive on July 1, 1989. Her blue 1981 Chevy pickup...
WINTHROP, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy