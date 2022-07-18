The Krush 92.5 Cat Power Lobero Theater Giveaway

Looking to sample tunes with your wine? Live music is back, perhaps more appreciated than ever, at these melodious wineries in the Santa Ynez Valley. A jug of wine, a loaf of bread and … how about banging dance hits from the ‘80s, a jazz guitar concert, or a four-piece country band? For many wineries in the Santa Ynez Valley, the long days of summer usher in a jam-packed roster of live music. This year, especially as wine and music fans try to make up for the last two years of shuttered tasting rooms and canceled shows, there’s no shortage of excellent live acts to catch in this famed wine appellation while enjoying a bottle (or two!) of your favorite varietal.

