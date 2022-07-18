ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

US doctors embroiled in sudden legal uncertainty over abortions

By Joseph Prezioso, Stefani Reynolds, Susannah WALDEN, Jason Connolly
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqnqN_0gj5oNWf00
Doctors across the United States have been thrust into a legal limbo since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade -- and they say that the ambiguity threatens both their ability to do their jobs and their patients' health /AFP/File

Days after the US state of Ohio banned abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, doctor Mae Winchester had a patient who needed to terminate her pregnancy to save her life.

Her patient, who was 19 weeks pregnant, asked if "legally she was going to be OK and if legally I was going to be OK," Winchester told AFP.

It wouldn't have been a question when the nationwide right to abortion was still protected under the US constitution.

But the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24 -- and some states, including Ohio, moved quickly to restrict the procedure, sometimes only with exceptions for medical necessity.

Doctors across the country were thrust into an ambiguous legal landscape that they say threatens both their ability to do their jobs and their patients' health.

While her patient had a clear medical emergency, with the rug pulled out from under the nearly 50-year-old right, that night Winchester made a call to the hospital's lawyers.

"I know what I need to do medically. But from a legal standpoint, how do I protect her? How do I protect myself? How do I protect our institution? Our nurses and anesthesiologist that are going to be involved with this case? It affects everybody," she said.

Such concerns echoed by doctors from varying specialities caught in the crosshairs of new laws, as well as health care lawyers working to help providers navigate the shifting ground.

"It's a bizarre situation where doctors have to be nervous even when they're providing legitimate care for potentially life-threatening conditions," said Harry Nelson, managing partner at health care law firm Nelson Hardiman, which advises physicians.

- Lose license? Face jail? -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTX4x_0gj5oNWf00
A group of doctors and medical workers join protesters gathering in front of the State House in Boston to show support and rally for abortion rights -- penalties if doctors violate some of the new laws in place to restrict the procedure can be severe /AFP/File

The penalties in new legislation can be severe and not limited to losing one's medical license, but also possible felony charges, years in jail and thousands of dollars in fines.

Even the threat of litigation will take a toll, said Nelson, noting that few organisations and individuals can withstand the financial, logistical and mental cost "without a significant level of stress."

Some authorities in states with tight abortion restrictions have said the concern is misplaced because of laws' exceptions for medical endangerment, with anti-abortion advocates accusing opponents of "fear mongering."

But the risk is taken seriously by the Department of Health and Human Services.

It has said the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) supersedes state abortion laws if the procedure is needed to stabilize a pregnant patient -- a move praised by abortion rights supporters, who have pressured President Joe Biden's administration to preserve access to the procedure.

But the guidance has come under fire, with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton suing the administration, saying it "seeks to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic."

It's unclear how zealous prosecutors will be, and a group of some 90 elected prosecutors from across the country as of July 14 have already said they will not pursue abortion cases.

But in Indiana, where abortion is still legal up to 22 weeks and the Republican-dominated legislature is considering tighter abortion restrictions, a doctor has already been threatened with investigation over performing the procedure for a 10-year-old rape victim who had to cross from neighboring Ohio.

The obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN) was accused of not reporting the case, as state law requires in case of sex crimes involving minors -- an accusation has been disproved.

Nelson and other lawyers said much of the rhetoric amounts to "scare tactics" and political capitalization to garner support around one of the most hot-button issues in the country.

But he underscored that in states like Texas, Idaho and Oklahoma, which allow for civil lawsuits against anyone who knowingly "aids or abets" an abortion, there is real risk from "single issue agitated people who are... looking to make examples."

- 'Rock and a hard place' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gj1dT_0gj5oNWf00
Kara Beasley, a doctor, protests the overturning of Roe v Wade in Denver -- doctors are also worried that patient care could suffer if physicians are worried about their legal situation /AFP/File

It's not only OB-GYNs who may be caught in the net, with doctors voicing fear over the impact on care for pregnant patients with diseases such as cancer, the treatment for which could harm a pregnancy.

Health care providers in states where abortion access is still available also are seeking advice, Nelson said, as anti-abortion leaders eye cross-border care as their next battleground.

"Because every situation is so different it's really hard for us to write guidelines, and everybody is asking for guidelines," said Wisconsin-based OB-GYN Kristin Lyerly, a legislative chair for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG).

ACOG has joined some 75 other health care organizations in condemning legislative interference in the patient-doctor relationship after the Supreme Court ruling.

"Pregnancy management is complicated but doctors have to do it, not politicians," Lyerly told AFP.

Since Roe v Wade was overturned she's heard from colleagues feeling "stuck between a rock and hard place."

"What are you supposed to do? Commit malpractice or go to jail for being a criminal for performing an abortion?"

Comments / 0

Related
Los Angeles Times

The woman who brought down Roe vs. Wade wants to take abortion battle to California

ATLANTA — Perhaps more than any other woman, Marjorie Dannenfelser is responsible for thefall of Roe vs. Wade. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit group that works to end abortion in the United States by electing antiabortion politicians, Dannenfelser has dedicated her adult life to outlawing abortion. In 2016, she played a key role in getting President Trump to commit to appoint U.S. Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Indiana State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Abortion Clinic#Us Constitution#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Texas cancer survivor, 28, reveals how state's heartbeat law banned her from aborting longed-for miracle baby who was too disabled to survive: Forced to drive 10 hours to New Mexico clinic where pro-lifers called her a murderer

A Texas cancer survivor who suffered three miscarriages was banned from aborting a longed-for pregnancy in her home state on discovering the fetus was too disabled to survive. Kailee DeSpain, 28, and her husband were forced to make a 10 hour trip to New Mexico in February after a 16 week scan revealed their son Finley had an unsurvivable condition called triploidy.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

AFP

71K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy