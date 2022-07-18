Philadelphia Phillies Select LSU Signee Justin Crawford No. 17 Overall

The Philadelphia Phillies have selected LSU signee Justin Crawford No. 17 overall in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Crawford, who is the son of MLB All-Star outfielder Carl Crawford, attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

At 6-foot-3, 175-pounds, Crawford is lightning fast in the outfield and was one of LSU’s top 2022 signees. A recruiting class that has a myriad of players projected to go early in the draft, it puts head coach Jay Johnson and his staff in a bind as they look to sway their signees to Baton Rouge.

This year’s MLB Draft being so late hurts all college programs, not just the Tigers. Building a team for next season via the 2022 high school class and having a decent amount of those prospects potentially heading the professional route changes everything.

Here is what Jay Johnson told The Advocate about this year’s draft being so late:

“I'll give you my opinion: this is horrendous for us as coaches,” Johnson said. “I think there are four (prospects) that have no chance of showing up here next year based on the season they had and where they are and it is what it is. I'm going to move forward to get us what we need. I'm not gonna let any one player hold our program hostage. It's a complicated issue that I spend every day working on.”

Along with Crawford, the Tigers have nine other signees who are MLB Draft eligible and could hear their names called in the first few rounds. Left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling is a name expected to be selected early along with third baseman Tucker Toman.

Crawford and others selected will have until August 1 to reach an agreement with their organizations or make the decision to honor their LSU commitment and take their talent to Baton Rouge.