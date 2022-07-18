ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ville Platte, LA

Man hurt in Ville Platte shooting, police say

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGuYX_0gj5n4sK00
Image credits: Adobe Stock Images / Devin Reeson

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A man was wounded in a Ville Platte shooting early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Neal Lartigue said officers responded before daylight to an area near Gabriel Villa where they located the victim.

Lartigue said an early investigation has revealed that he had been involved in an argument with the suspect before he was shot.

He said a person on interest is being sought and ask that anyone with information call the police department at 337-363-1313.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Ville Platte, LA
Ville Platte, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
wgno.com

EPSO: Armed robber strikes store outside of Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect who struck a store in the 1700 block of Chataignier Rd. just outside of Ville Platte on Sunday, July 10 at around 9:30 p.m. The suspect is described as a Black male,...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
theadvocate.com

23-year-old wanted in Lafayette narcotics seizure case turned herself into jail, police said

Lafayette PD arrested Monday Jalyn Landry, the 23-year-old woman wanted on multiple arrest warrants in connection with a narcotics seizure investigation last week, police said in a news release. Landry turned herself into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. She was accused of Possession of Marijuana, Fentanyl, Crystal methamphetamine, and Promethazine...
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
gueydantoday.com

Task Force locates six pounds of marijuana, makes arrest in Vermilion Parish

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force seized six pounds of marijuana worth a street value of $6,000. They also arrested a New Iberia man. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.
theadvocate.com

Opelousas man robbed at gunpoint in St. Landry Cemetery, police say

An Opelousas man was robbed Sunday afternoon in the St. Landry Cemetery by two men who held him at gunpoint and stole his car, Opelousas Police said Monday in a news release. The victim was doing some work in the cemetery when he was approached around 2 p.m. by two men, according to police. The suspects were wearing masks and black clothing, and they allegedly left the scene in the victim’s car, which contained personal items, including a firearm.
OPELOUSAS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Unfinished Work: Lafayette Man Charged in Theft Case Involving Burial Vaults

A Lafayette man faces eight counts of Felony Theft as St. Martin Parish investigators say he did not complete burial vaults he was paid to either construct or modify. Since July began, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received numerous complaints regarding Mouton’s Burial Vaults Services. In a press release from the Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Dominque Mouton was named as the contractor at fault for allegedly taking over $20,000.00 for work dating back to 2021 until early 2022. Some of the services weren't completed; some of the services were never even started says investigators.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Man Arrested After a Shooting in Breaux Bridge

Breaux Bridge police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday at a Texaco station. Police were called to Rees and Bridge Street, where witnesses saw a man shooting at a vehicle. Investigators identified several suspects and quickly located the suspected shooter and their vehicle. They arrested James Wilson III for...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KATC News

Vermilion Parish Investigating Fatal Shooting

Deputies in Vermilion Parish are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning. The suspect in that shooting, Paul Pillette, is behind bars on one count of second degree murder. They say the victim was found on Victoria Road near Maurice. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

30-year-old woman shot and killed in Lafayette after fight with roommate, police say

A 30-year-old California woman was shot and killed Sunday night in Lafayette, police said in a news release Monday. At around 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Lafayette Police responded to the 2400 block of W. Pinhook Road to a report of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, later identified as Kiswanna Patterson Latham, suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy