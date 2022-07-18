Newly released body cam footage shows Uvalde police trying to negotiate with the shooter after hearing gunshots and learning children were in the classroom: 'this could be peaceful'
- Body camera footage shows new details of officers responding to the May 24 Robb Elementary shooting.
- Video shows the Uvalde police chief pleading with the gunman to surrender after learning children were in the classroom.
- Armed officers are also shown in the video, but no one orders them to confront the shooter.
Comments / 1