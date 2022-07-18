ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Newly released body cam footage shows Uvalde police trying to negotiate with the shooter after hearing gunshots and learning children were in the classroom: 'this could be peaceful'

By Hannah Getahun
 3 days ago
Uvalde police have been criticized for their handling of the shooting. Austin American-Statesman/Reuters
  • Body camera footage shows new details of officers responding to the May 24 Robb Elementary shooting.
  • Video shows the Uvalde police chief pleading with the gunman to surrender after learning children were in the classroom.
  • Armed officers are also shown in the video, but no one orders them to confront the shooter.

Most of the ballistic shields cops brought to the Uvalde school shooting weren't strong enough to stop bullets from the gunman's 'AR-15-style' rifle

Most ballistic shields used by Texas cops during the Uvalde shooting didn't provide adequate protection, a report found. Just one of the four shields was rifle-rated, according to the new report by Texas lawmakers. That one shield would be able to provide "meaningful protection" against the gunman's rifle, the report...
