Las Vegas, NV

JLo gushes about new husband Ben Affleck in wedding announcement: 'It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.'

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
 3 days ago
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend "The Last Duel" New York Premiere at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on October 09, 2021 in New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
  • In her email newsletter, Jennifer Lopez confirmed she wed actor Ben Affleck last night in Las Vegas.
  • "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she said.
  • The pair tied the knot "at very, very long last" at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

Comments / 0

 

