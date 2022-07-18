Bulls head into All-Star break after 4-0 win over Stripers

Spring Lake, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Harnett County on Tuesday night. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Thoroughbred Lane in Spring Lake. Neighbors told WRAL News they saw a man in a ski mask carrying a gun. The man walked around the corner of one of the homes and fired between five to seven shots, neighbors said. They said they ran inside, and when they came back out, there was a man dead on the ground.

