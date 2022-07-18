ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Livingston Deputies: Body of missing woman found in Tickfaw River

By Paula Jones
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials discovered the body of a missing woman in Tickfaw River, Thursday (July 14). According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), officials...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man captured after home struck overnight

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run overnight on Day St. LPSO says a “driver approached the intersection of Polly Dr. and Duff Rd. at approximately 3 p.m. The driver, later identified as Jarrad Fuentes, 31, of Walker, was unable to...
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit and run at Stumberg Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are responding to a hit and run Wednesday (July 20) afternoon in Baton Rouge. The incident occurred at Stumberg Lane and Jefferson Highway around 1:30 p.m., and a representative with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) was called to the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Livingston Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Holden, LA
Holden, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Tickfaw, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating break-in at Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - A burglar made off with little more than spare change after bypassing a temporary fence at the Baton Rouge Zoo early Wednesday morning. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are reviewing surveillance video from the zoo to identify the intruder said an official with BREC, which operates the zoo. The person reportedly trespassed through a construction zone near the entrance to the zoo.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

29-year-old arrested for reckless driving on LA 308, heroin seized

LABADIEVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested after recklessly driving along a Louisiana highway on Monday in Labadieville. Deputies responded to LA 308 regarding a reckless driver on the highway. When deputies arrived to the scene, they found a vehicle at the intersection of LA 308 and LA 1247.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Experiencing Medical Distress in Jail, Louisiana State Police Investigating

Louisiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Experiencing Medical Distress in Jail, Louisiana State Police Investigating. Louisiana – On July 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 12:00 p.m., the LSP Bureau of Investigations received a request from the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the in-custody death of 42-year-old Jamie Wisham of Jackson, Louisiana. Preliminary inquiry indicated that Wisham was arrested by the Jackson Police Department on July 16 and put into the East Feliciana Parish Jail. Earlier on July 19, Wisham had been noted to be in medical trouble. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
JACKSON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Drowning#Swimming#Livingston Deputies
brproud.com

LPSO asking for public’s help solving canine caper

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a theft in the 24000 block of LA Hwy 42 over the weekend. The theft involved a Corgi and deputies are asking for the public to keep an eye out for the dog seen in the attached picture.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of slamming girlfriend to the ground

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Dwyane Bradly, 34, of Baton Rouge was arrested after a deputy from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of a disturbance on Monday, July 18. The deputy arrived at a location in the 6000 block of Commerce Circle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
postsouth.com

Ministry replaces drug abuse in life of Plaquemine native

Roderick Tate says it’s never too late to turn toward a better direction in life, and he has his own experiences as proof. The former Plaquemine High student had already fallen into a life of crime by the time he was supposed to receive his diploma in May 1987.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

47-year-old man arrested for Kingfisher Avenue arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Fire investigators have made an arrest for the fire that happened on June 17, 2022, in the 10700 block of Kingfisher Avenue. The Baton Rouge Fire Department says investigators have arrested Isiah Chambers, 47, for the arson-related fire at 10756 Kingfisher Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured following reported shooting off O’Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting off O’Neal Lane that left one person injured, Tuesday (July 19) evening. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was shortly before 6 p.m. when deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Oneal Lane in regards to a domestic situation.
WAFB

Driver arrested on DWI charge after crashing into home in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested on several charges, including DWI, after a hit and run crash in Livingston Parish overnight. According to deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jarrad Fuentes, 31, is facing charges that include driving under suspension, reckless operation, and hit and run.
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO funded to enforce fentanyl and trafficking prevention

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana Senator has announced the arrangement of funds to be allocated for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office to enforce a human trafficking and fentanyl prevention campaign. State senator Mack “Bodi” White from District 6, was able to appropriate $1 million from...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy