Livingston Deputies: Body of missing woman found in Tickfaw River

Louisiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Experiencing Medical Distress in Jail, Louisiana State Police Investigating. Louisiana – On July 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 12:00 p.m., the LSP Bureau of Investigations received a request from the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the in-custody death of 42-year-old Jamie Wisham of Jackson, Louisiana. Preliminary inquiry indicated that Wisham was arrested by the Jackson Police Department on July 16 and put into the East Feliciana Parish Jail. Earlier on July 19, Wisham had been noted to be in medical trouble. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

JACKSON, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO