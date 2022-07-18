ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech C Kevin Parada | 2022 MLB Draft

watchstadium.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada was selected 11th...

watchstadium.com

Comments / 0

 

thechampionnewspaper.com

Five DeKalb athletes to be inducted into High School Football Hall of Fame

The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame’s 36-member inaugural class will be inducted during a ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Oct. 22. Of the 36 players selected, six are from DeKalb – giving DeKalb more selection than Fulton and Gwinnett counties, which have the second most selections in the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Welcome to Ask a Local, an Atlanta Neighborhood Dining Advice Column

Welcome to Ask a Local, dedicated to exploring various Atlanta neighborhoods through food with restaurant recommendations provided by the people who live and work there. Atlanta’s dining scene is diverse, constantly evolving, and often dominated by the buzz surrounding newer restaurants. Locals know where the best food is found within their neighborhoods and the restaurants, chefs, and pop-ups to know forming the culinary foundations for these areas.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

‘Atlanta R&B Music Experience’ coming to State Farm Arena

What could be better than an R&B night with legends?. This lineup is one that has me so excited! The “Atlanta R&B Music Experience” is bringing several of our favorites to State Farm Arena this October - Monica, Tamar Braxton, Tevin Campbell, H-Town, 112 and NEXT. The hits that these stars have between them are going to make for an entertaining show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, so I hope you’re ready!
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 spots to find the best barbecue around Atlanta

Atlanta’s barbecue scene is distinct in that it has been influenced by cultures and cuisines from around the world while combined with the unique southern charm of Georgia. From traditional barbecue sandwiches and smoked meat plates to modern and fusion barbecue delights, Atlanta’s grill skill is something to be proud of. Without further ado, let’s “meat” some of the top spots for barbecue in Atlanta:
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Usher announces Emory career training conference for students

A philanthropic organization started by singer Usher has announced a three-day conference at Emory University that will offer “training, mentorship and practical tools to help prepare (students) for future leadership roles.” A press release from Usher’s New Look says the 2022 Disruptivator Summit will take place July 20-22 and is expected to attract more than 250 attendees.
Atlanta Magazine

Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia

For over 40 years, Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia has been committed to providing the highest standard of care to our patients in an atmosphere of professionalism, compassion, and caring. We are honored to be part of Atlanta’s Top Doctors. ARG physicians are double board certified in rheumatology and internal medicine. Our providers have extensive experience in the diagnoses and management of connective tissue diseases. We offer an array of services that support the treatment of our patients, including a newly renovated in-house infusion suite, laboratory services, and ultrasonography. Our infusion nurses and administrative staff are dedicated to delivering exceptional service. We assist patients with insurance prior authorizations, pharmaceutical benefit programs, and provide insight to your healthcare choices and costs. Conveniently located in the Northside Doctors Centre, our office is pleased to offer in-person and telemedicine appointments. Our mission is to help our patients recapture their lifestyle, and we look forward to serving your healthcare needs.
ATLANTA, GA
bigrapidsnews.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Report: Morehouse, Spelman grads make more than Black grads in Georgia

The Atlanta University Center schools also ranked among the top five Historically Black Colleges with Xavier University of Louisiana, Hampton University, and Florida A&M University. College ranking company, Online U, revealed the top ten Historically Black Colleges and Universities whose graduates make more money than African Americans in their state....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Teen ‘Kia Boyz’ thieves target Kia, Hyundai cars in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kia and Hyundai drivers are on high alert in Atlanta fearing teenagers will steal their vehicles. Richard Eldredge, a 2019 Kia Soul owner, was shocked when a group of boys stole his “dad car” out of his gated midtown Atlanta apartment parking garage. “You’re...
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Top 8 Places To Eat In Atlanta| Foodie Recommendation

There's no shortage of good food in Atlanta, it's all over the streets! Food lovers can always find fine dining in upscale restaurants or in street restaurants hidden in alleys. We created this list of recommended restaurants based on local user reviews and ratings. Well let's get started!
ATLANTA, GA
What Now Atlanta

Zesto To Be Replaced by Vegan Pizzeria Pizza Verdura Sincera

Vegan Pizzeria Pizza Verdura Sincera later this year will replace Little Five Points’s Zesto, the Atlanta Business Chronicle this week was first to report. Real estate transaction data obtained Tuesday by What Now Atlanta shows Pizza Verdura Sincera L5p LLC acquired the restaurant building, at 377 Moreland Ave NE, for $1,550,000, or about $900 a square foot. David Smith and Paul Jones of commercial real estate company Trowbridge Partners are listed as the owners of the LLC. Smith and Jones on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

The Hall At Ashford Opening This Fall In Dunwoody

Atlanta’s place as a mecca of black-owned food spaces continues to grow across the metro area. Next up is The Hall at Ashford Lane, a food hall, planned for Dunwoody. Ashford Lane is a new mixed-use complex that will feature restaurants, retail, offices and residences all at its Perimeter Place location. JLL, a real estate company, is heading the design.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 21–24

When: July 23–31 Where: Atlantic Station. Details: The top tennis players in the world arrive this weekend for the Atlanta Open, once again hosted at Atlantic Station. Tickets are available from individual sessions to weeklong passes that include food and drink as you watch. When: July 23 from 11...
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Mall West End co-owner shares updates on proposed redevelopment

The Mall West End began negotiations for redevelopment with New York City-based Prusik Group last year, and the project’s latest plans have received growing support within the neighborhood. Prusik says it aims to focus on community-conscious development and currently expects the project to bring over 500 new full-time jobs...
ATLANTA, GA

