ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Dairyhäus celebrates National Ice Cream Day with sweet treats

By Ali Rasper
WIFR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sundae funday really applied on July 17, because it’s National Ice Cream Day. The day started in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan established National Ice...

www.wifr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

One of Rockford’s Favorite Restaurants Is Hosting An Outdoor Music and Movie Fest Next Month

If you live or are from the Stateline area, I'm pretty sure it's a prerequisite to love Lino's Restaurant. I mean, how can you not crave their pizza and special salad 24/7?!?. Over the past few years, Lino's has really given us new ways to love them. From their massively packed pickup lines during the COVID shutdown to their new Pasqua Mercato markets on Sundays throughout the summer, Lino's has invented new, fun ways to enjoy their food, and they're not done yet.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

This Chocolate Shop Might be the Biggest Hidden Gem in Illinois

We might have discovered the most delicious chocolate on the planet, but there's a chance you didn't even know it existed. Spending an entire weekend rediscovering your city is always a good idea. This weekend my oldest niece, Madeline, spent the weekend with me and told me Saturday morning she...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Rockton, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford group finds alternative to high grocery store prices

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the U.S. economy continues to grapple with the highest inflation level seen since 1982, consumers are feeling its effects at the grocery store. As a result, a local community garden says there has been an uptick in visitors. Experts say an overall 8.8% increase in food prices is causing some to skip out on essential food in their […]
ROCKFORD, IL
bravamagazine.com

The Mill Paoli is Worth the Trip

Located in the heart of Paoli — which has one of the most charming downtown scenes you’ll encounter in Dane County — is The Mill Paoli. About 20 minutes from central Madison, this historic 1864 stone mill houses a handful of small businesses in a picturesque setting along the banks of the Sugar River.
DANE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Thomas Jefferson
nbc15.com

“Lenny’s Canes” keeps customers walking tall in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A small business owner in Janesville is still perfecting his craft even after more than six decades in the trades. Lenny Staller is the owner, operator, and sole employee at Lenny’s Canes on Highway 14. The 82-year-old began woodworking in high school. “I started working...
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Dessert#National Ice Cream Month#Food Drink#National Ice Cream Day
NBC Chicago

5 Sunflower Fields in Illinois to Visit This Summer

Summer means sunflower season (or at least, Instagram-worthy sunflower posting season). While individual flower blooms typically last only a few weeks, some farms grow many fields that bloom throughout the summer and even into fall. Here's where you can find sunflower fields and mazes in the Chicago area and across...
MAPLE PARK, IL
Channel 3000

Local singer-songwriter slows down but his music is heating up

Here’s the thing about singer-songwriter Sam Ness: Even when he stays home, he travels. When I last wrote about Ness — who will launch his new album, “City Lights and Smoke,” with a release concert July 23 at the Majestic Theatre — it was two years ago. Ness, then 22, was headed with his guitar to the western United States. He’d spent the previous several years crisscrossing the globe — the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, Thailand, New Zealand — playing on street corners, in clubs, on the move, chasing an audience.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Peppa Pig brings live-action adventure to the Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of the loveable, cheeky little piggy will love this 60-minute live musical experience!. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure is making a special stop in Rockford at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Friday, November 4, thanks to Round Room Live and Hasbro. Tickets...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WIFR

92-year-old brings hundreds of entries to Stephenson County Fair

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - While most people Priscilla Knodle’s age are slowing down, the 92-year-old is doing just the opposite. Knodle has been entering in the Stephenson County Fair since she was a teenager, saying she first submitted baked goods in the home ec competition in the 1940′s. As the years passed, her blue ribbons accumulated and her entries increased.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

On The Edge Of The Heatwave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs in the middle 80′s today with a mix of sun and clouds. Low 90′s tomorrow with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Slight chances for showers and thunderstorms through the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 80′s. Low 80′s expected next week.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy