For years, it was impossible for big leaguers to outslug fearsome Giants legend Barry Bonds. San Francisco's newest draftee has already accomplished that … kind of. The Giants concluded the 2022 MLB Draft by selecting Ethan Long, an infielder from Arizona State University, with the 616th overall pick in the 20th round. Long is one of seven position players that San Francisco drafted on Day 3, reversing a trend from the first two days in which pitchers dominated the club's selections.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO