LOS ANGELES -- José Ramírez connected for a home run on the first swing of his first T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday night, but the Guardians third baseman found his groove too late to advance past the first round. A four-time All-Star competing in the Derby for the first time, Ramírez was ousted by fellow Dominican Republic native Juan Soto in the first round by a score of 18-17. Ramírez batted first and had trouble elevating the ball early. He had just four homers when he took his timeout at the 1:43 mark. Though Ramírez caught fire and finished his regulation period with 15 homers before adding two more in bonus time, Soto was able to exceed his mark with a buzzer-beater as his regulation time expired.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO