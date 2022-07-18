ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

What's driving the rising costs of chicken?

By Michelle Bandur
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — The latest numbers from the Consumer Price Index show prices for things we use every day have gone up as much as 50%. You're also paying more for food, like beef, pork, fish and chicken. Some California poultry farmers set up at the Sacramento farmer's...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Micke Grove Zoo, Sacramento Zoo take steps to prevent avian flu

Some zoos in Northern California are taking precautions to keep their birds from being exposed to avian flu. California wildlife officials said earlier this month that an H5N1 avian influenza strain now in circulation in the United States and Canada had been detected in three wild birds in Colusa and Glenn counties. The strain “has been causing illness and death in a higher diversity of wild bird species than during previous avian influenza outbreaks,” the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California’s smallest Sequoia grove is hidden in Northern California

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Hidden inside the vastness of the Tahoe National Forest, six giants reside. They are California’s northernmost grove of Sequoia trees, located in the Placer County Big Trees Grove. Following the winding and picturesque Mosquito Ridge Road 20 miles east of Foresthill, you will find the grove nestled among Douglas firs […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Sacramento, CA
Business
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Industry
City
Sacramento, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lease battle has future of Purple Place's place uncertain

When the iconic neon sign that illuminates the fascia of The Purple Place Bar and Grill in El Dorado Hills disappeared last week, many were questioning the fate of the famed roadhouse on social media. Breakfast, lunch and dinners are still cooking on the grill and spirits are pouring in...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
KCRA.com

What you need to know about Covered California insurance rates increasing

Health insurance costs are slated for the biggest jump since before the COVID-19 pandemic for people enrolled through Covered California. The state-based marketplace announced on Tuesday that health insurance premiums will increase by an average of 6% statewide next year. How does the Covered California insurance premiums increase compare to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Chicken Coop#Ethanol#Driving#Islote Farms#Honest Fish Farm#Fish
NBC Los Angeles

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $629K Sold in Northern California

There were no jackpot tickets sold in the multi-state Mega Millions draw Tuesday night, but one lucky player in Northern California is holding a 5/5 ticket worth $629,000, according to the California Lottery. The ticket matching the first five numbers but not the Mega number in the $555 million draw...
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

Elk Grove Unified teacher representing California in Mrs. American Pageant in Las Vegas

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A second-grade teacher in the Elk Grove Unified School District will be representing California in the upcoming Mrs. American Pageant. Karen Johnson, a teacher at Robert J. Fite Elementary School, was recently crowned Mrs. California American 2022. With the win, she bested 19 other competitors across the state and will head to Las Vegas to represent California in the 2022 Mrs. American Pageant.
ELK GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CBS Sacramento

Case Closed: Call Kurtis Volunteer Team Gets Viewer A Refund For Shower Door

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — When a pandemic installation delay kept a Sacramento woman from realizing she had the wrong shower door and couldn’t get a refund, she decided to call Kurtis. And, thankfully, a volunteer who’s been with CBS13 for 16 years took the case. Joyce Adams bought a shower door from Home Depot towards the end of 2020, but right when she was about to have it installed, the pandemic hit. That put the project on hold for two years. Finally, when Joyce was able to bring in a new contractor, they told her that the door was the wrong size. And when Joyce reached out to Home Depot for a refund, she was denied on the grounds that the standard year-long warrant had expired. That’s when she reached out and Volunteer Chuck took the case. “So I went to them and just asked I they could review this and offer a goodwill gesture,” said Chuck. “And they did, they gave her store credit for the full price.” Home Depot didn’t want the old door returned so Joyce says she’ll donate it. And since she’s already got a new shower door, she plans to put the store credit towards a new home appliance.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Quiz: How well do you know your California counties?

The California State Fair kicked off Friday, and is meant to celebrate all things “California.” And part of what makes California worthy of celebration is what each and every county has to offer. | VIDEO ABOVE | California State Fair kicks off for 2022. KCRA 3 has compiled...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy