Texas panel report reveals chilling way Uvalde school shooter Salvador Ramos easily amassed weapons on his 18th birthday

By Kate Sheehy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A damning Texas probe into the Uvalde school massacre reveals in excruciating detail how easily and quickly the killer amassed his ammo and weapons.

Fiend Salvador Ramos had tried to convince kin to buy him weapons before he turned 18 on May 16, to no avail.

So he busied himself purchasing firearms accessories about three months before — “including 60 30-round magazines, a holographic weapon sight, and a Hellfire Gen 2 snap-on trigger system” — and on his 18th birthday, began stockpiling the other crucial elements to his slaughter, the report found.

That day — a week before he gunned down 19 fourth-graders and two teachers at his old elementary school — “an online retailer shipped 1,740 rounds of 5.56mm 75-grain boat tail hollow point [bullets] to his doorstep, at a cost of $1,761.50,’’ the report said.

Ramos also “ordered a Daniel Defense DDM4 V7 (an AR-15-style rifle) for shipment to a gun store in Uvalde, at a cost of $2,054.28 (including tax and transfer fee),’’ the probe found.

The next day, “he bought a Smith and Wesson M&P15 (also an AR-15-style rifle) at the same store in Uvalde, at a cost of $1,081.42.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0tm2_0gj5i1PC00
Salvador Ramos reportedly went gun shopping on his 18th birthday.

On May 18, “he returned … for 375 rounds of M193, a 5.56mm 55-grain round with a full metal jacket, which has a soft core surrounded by a harder metal.”

Two days later, “He returned again to pick up his other rifle when it arrived on May 20, 2022, and he had store staff install the holographic sight on it after the transfer was completed,’’ the report said.

Ramos — a brooding, anti-social, increasingly agitated teen who by this point was routinely mocked as a potential “school shooter” by even pals — passed background checks, the report said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111uH4_0gj5i1PC00
Ramos posted photos on Instagram showing two machine guns before the shooting.

And the amassing of his arsenal never landed on local authorities’ radar.

“While multiple gun sales within such a short period are and were reported to the ATF, the law only requires purchases of handguns to be reported to the local sheriff,’’ the report said.

“Here, the information about the attacker’s gun purchases remained in federal hands.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bo6m_0gj5i1PC00
Ramos was mocked by his peers as a potential “school shooter.”

The owner of the gun store would later tell authorities that Ramos was just your “average customer’’ who told him he was able to afford all his purchases because he had simply saved up.

But other gun shop customers told investigators that Ramos was “very nervous looking’’ — and that he “looked like one of those school shooters’’ and gave off “bad vibes.’’

Additional reporting by Gabrielle Fonrouge

Uvalde, TX
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
