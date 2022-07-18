ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bindi Irwin's heartfelt message to young girls as she urges the new generation to be 'changemakers' and 'stand up for what they believe in'

By Jimmy Briggs
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

As a mother to a one-year-old daughter, Bindi Irwin firmly believes all young girls should have strong female role models.

And the 23-year-old conservationist has shared her own message for the new generation in her foreword for the latest edition of the Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls book series.

The fifth edition of the anthology, which is committed to 'helping raise the most inspired and confident global generation of girls', is called 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QoVX6_0gj5hx6w00
Bindi Irwin (pictured with daughter Grace Warrior) has penned a foreword for the latest edition of the Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls book series

The book features 100 profiles of trailblazing women, including Taylor Swift and Greta Thunberg, who rose to the top of their field.

Bindi's writes how her upbringing instilled in her strong values about conservation and speaking for those 'who cannot speak for themselves'.

The wildlife warrior says she 'loves' the book series because it shines a light on female changemakers who 'stand up for what they believe in'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yb1D7_0gj5hx6w00
The fifth edition of the anthology, which is committed to 'helping raise the most inspired and confident global generation of girls', is called 100 Inspiring Young Changemakers 

'The kindness you show to others, the dreams you are passionate about, and the endeavors you undertake daily are all creating change,' she adds.

The print edition will be available for purchase on September 27.

Bindi married her American husband Chandler Powell in 2020, in a private ceremony held at Australia Zoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMFH9_0gj5hx6w00
Bindi married Florida-born husband Chandler Powell (right) in 2020, in a private ceremony held at Australia Zoo. The pair welcomed daughter Grace Warrior on March 25 last year 

A teenage Chandler was visiting from Florida in 2013 when he caught Bindi's eye during a tour of Australia Zoo, on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

The pair welcomed daughter Grace Warrior on March 25 last year, which coincidentally was their first wedding anniversary.

Bindi and Chandler, 25, live on Queensland's Sunshine Coast and work at Australia Zoo, the Irwin family business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2VHN_0gj5hx6w00
Bindi (pictured with brother Robert and mother Terri) live on Queensland's Sunshine Coast and work at Australia Zoo, the Irwin family business

nana lou
2d ago

Absolutely follow what you believe in but don’t follow others as their beliefs are not always yours. Yes you are a beautiful young lady.

Reply
5
brenda
2d ago

she is a beautiful lil princess and I agree with you our young ladies need a strong influence and respect for themselves

Reply
5
