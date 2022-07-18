ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

American Countess leads the 2022 parade of big boats to La Crosse

By Brad Williams
wizmnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Crosse welcomes its first big boat of the 2022 season to Riverside Park, with the arrival of the American Countess on Sunday and back...

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiproud.com

Rivoli theater in La Crosse set for a makeover

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One of downtown La Crosse’s oldest businesses is getting a new lease on life. That’s a sentence the La Crosse native has always dreamed of hearing. Jonathan Gelatt is a co-owner of the Rivoli theatre. “It’s so exciting, and it’s something I’ve...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Kwik Trip cuts ribbon for largest La Crosse store, on Ward Avenue

It’s been called the Taj Mahal of Kwik Trips, but at the real Taj Mahal, you’re not likely to hear polkas. An accordion player was performing near the bananas and the Glazer donuts at La Crosse’s newest Kwik Trip store on Ward Avenue, during its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday — although Store No. 1126 opened its doors on July 14.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Crosse, WI
Cars
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
La Crosse, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
La Crosse, WI
Government
wizmnews.com

Practice voting, and help name La Crosse’s favorite candy bar

Consider it a practice run for the upcoming election. The La Crosse City Clerk is hosting a voter education effort today, designed to show potential voters how the process works. The voting machines to be used in the August 9 primary will be there for you to inspect, and to try. You’ll be able to put your ballot in the machine to see how it is processed. But you won’t be asked your choices for Governor, or Congress or the Senate, but rather more innocuous questions like what is your favorite candy bar, and what is your favorite dog. The event, which happens from 9 to 4 today at the Black River Beach Community Center, is a chance not only to practice voting, but also to answer any election related questions people may have. That could include the location of your polling places and how to vote absentee under the new rules. Those who are not yet registered to vote can get registered there. City Clerk Nikki Elsen appeared on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk PM program last week to promote today’s event and said once the mock ballots are inserted into the machine she will share the results of the election. So if you take part, not only can you be reassured about the safety and security of our elections, you also can help answer the question, “What is La Crosse’s favorite candy bar?”
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Altra’s Raise Your Glass tasting event to benefit Great Rivers United Way

Great Rivers United Way supports 52 local programs in our community to improve lives and strengthen communities. This Wednesday is Altra Federal Credit Union’s 5th Annual Raise Your Glass tasting event to benefit GRUW. Join a fun-filled evening of live music by Fly Casual, a bottle raffle, and samplings from the Coulee Region’s best chefs, brewers, distillers, and vintners.
LA CROSSE, WI
wpr.org

La Crosse County investigating photo of deputy making what appears to be gesture associated with white supremacy

La Crosse County leaders say they are investigating a photo shared on social media that appears to show a sheriff's deputy using a hand sign used by white supremacy groups. The La Crosse Tribune reported a photo shared on Sheriff Jeff Wolf’s official Facebook page earlier this month shows Sgt. Brandon Penzkover making what looks like the OK hand symbol.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Big Boat#Cruise#Minneapolis#Vehicles#What To Do#Travel Info#American Countess#The Viking Cruise Line
uwlax.edu

'That mom away from home’

Jeri Baller, longtime campus dispatcher, recognized for outstanding service. When people are lost, stuck or in trouble, the first voice they hear is often Jeri Baller’s. For 16 years, Baller has been a dispatcher with the UW-La Crosse Police Department, responsible for answering emergency calls, nonemergency calls and every kind of call in between.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

How to navigate new roundabout

The first of four new roundabouts in Winona is expected to open sometime next week, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Following months of road work, MnDOT contractors are putting on the finishing touches on a new roundabout at the intersection of highways 61 and 43, meaning some Winonans might have to brush up on their roundabout-driving skills.
WINONA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
iHeartRadio

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Wisconsin

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Wisconsin, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse police seek public’s help to investigate shots fired Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Police Department is seeking the public’s help in connection with reports of shots fired early Sunday. Police responded to complaints of shots being fired at about 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Winnebago Street. Several callers to the Emergency Dispatch Center reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. Officers discovered spent shell...
Sasquatch 107.7

One Person Hurt in Houston County Rollover Crash

Hokah, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman was hurt in a rollover crash in Houston County Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an SUV was traveling north on Highway 26 south of County Road 7 in Hokah township when it left the roadway and rolled just after 9:30 a.m. The driver of the SUV was injured in the crash. She was identified as 33-year-old Margarita Licon of Brownsville.
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in Buffalo County motorcycle crash Monday

TOWN OF LINCOLN (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a motorcycle crash Monday evening in Buffalo County. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 32-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both from Arcadia, were hurt after being thrown from the motorcycle when the man driving it lost control going around a curve.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse teachers react to receiving 2% pay raise from school district

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Teachers in the School District of La Crosse are getting a raise this year, just not the one they were hoping for. Monday night, the La Crosse Board of Education voted to give teachers a 2% pay increase as opposed to the 4.7% bump that was requested by the La Crosse Education Association (LEA).
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

52-year-old pulled over in Jackson County for 7th OWI

A Medford, Wisconsin was pulled over Monday for what could be his seventh drunk driving offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The 52-year-old was seen swerving between both eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in Northfield, before the Wisconsin State Patrol pulled him over near Black River Falls, noting multiple traffic violations.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
wizmnews.com

Mayo, UWL reach agreement for campus health services

Starting this fall, the Student Health Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse will look a little different. A new health services agreement between Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and UW-L will bring Mayo care directly to students. The agreement, signed Wednesday, at UW-L, enhances student health services,...
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy