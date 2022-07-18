American Countess leads the 2022 parade of big boats to La Crosse

Consider it a practice run for the upcoming election. The La Crosse City Clerk is hosting a voter education effort today, designed to show potential voters how the process works. The voting machines to be used in the August 9 primary will be there for you to inspect, and to try. You’ll be able to put your ballot in the machine to see how it is processed. But you won’t be asked your choices for Governor, or Congress or the Senate, but rather more innocuous questions like what is your favorite candy bar, and what is your favorite dog. The event, which happens from 9 to 4 today at the Black River Beach Community Center, is a chance not only to practice voting, but also to answer any election related questions people may have. That could include the location of your polling places and how to vote absentee under the new rules. Those who are not yet registered to vote can get registered there. City Clerk Nikki Elsen appeared on WIZM’s La Crosse Talk PM program last week to promote today’s event and said once the mock ballots are inserted into the machine she will share the results of the election. So if you take part, not only can you be reassured about the safety and security of our elections, you also can help answer the question, “What is La Crosse’s favorite candy bar?”

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO