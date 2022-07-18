ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Freddie Freeman Added to National League All-Star Roster

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9Bwk_0gj5gQdw00

For the sixth time in his career, the slugging first baseman is headed to the Midsummer Classic.

For the sixth-time in his career, Freddie Freeman is an All-Star.

The Dodgers slugging first baseman was named to the National League All-Star roster on Sunday evening, replacing Mets outfielder Starling Marte. He’ll now have the opportunity to take the field in his home ballpark, joining Tyler Anderson, Mookie Betts, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Trea Turner as one of six players on LA’s roster to play in the showcase.

Although he was left off of the original roster, Freeman’s numbers so far in 2022 have been of All-Star caliber. In his first season with the Dodgers, the 32-year-old leads all of MLB in hits with 114. He’s slashing a sensational .321/.397/.530 and has hit 13 home runs with 59 RBI in 90 games this year.

Freeman only added to his All-Star case over the last week. He’s gone 16-for-24 at the plate since the original teams were named last Sunday and will head into the break in the top-13 of all MLB players in batting average and RBI.

After signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers this offseason, Freeman has proven to be well worth every penny. Behind the bat of the 2020 NL MVP, Los Angeles is 60–30 heading into the All-Star break, a full 10 games clear of the second-place Padres in the NL West.

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: ‘A League of Their Own’ Endures Because It’s Personal

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl At The MLB Home Run Derby Monday

Unfortunately, Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez weren't the only ones swinging for the fences at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. On Tuesday, a video of two fans fighting surfaced on social media. Judging by their outfits, they were both Dodgers fans. This fight occurred in the left field bleachers at...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Celebrity Was Ejected From MLB All-Star Softball Game

The MLB celebrity All-Star Softball Game took place this past weekend. Amid the festivities, one celebrity earned the umpire's wrath and ultimately got ejected from the game. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Emmy winner Bryan Cranston was on the receiving end of a controversial strike that saw him called out. Cranston seemed to take issue with the call and started playing it up for the crowd.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Given His Rightful Spot As An All-Star

Freddie Freeman was one of many superstars in Major League Baseball who had been snubbed by not being added to the All-Star Game rosters. However, that mistake has been corrected. The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman was added yesterday to the National League All-Star squad, replacing New York Mets outfielder...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
FanSided

Astros: Dusty Baker completely forgot watching Shane McClanahan pitch, and for good reason

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker claimed that he never saw Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays pitch. As it turns out, he did. The starters for the American and National League teams in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were revealed last week. One thing that was not known was who would be the starting pitchers. On July 18, it was revealed that Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers is starting for the NL All-Star team, while Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays will take the mound for the AL All-Star team.
HOUSTON, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Freddie Freeman Added#Dodgers#Mets#Rbi#Nl#Fox Sports Apologizes
The Spun

Longtime MLB Outfielder Officially Announces His Retirement

Veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. has announced his retirement from the MLB after eight active seasons. Souza, who most recently played for the Seattle Mariners, took to Twitter to share his retirement message. 16 years after my name was called in 2007 by Mike Rizzo and the Washington Nationals I...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Ronald Acuña to rock All-Star Game chain that should make Joc Pederson jealous

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña’s All-Star Game chain would make Joc Pederson jealous — a man who once wore pearls to the World Series. Acuña is playing in his third All-Star Game, where he’ll be starting in the outfield for the National League. It’s his second-straight year in the event, as he’s quickly grown into one of the most popular players in the league down in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Could Red Sox selling at trade deadline lead Cora, Devers to walk?

If the Boston Red Sox continue to struggle coming out of the MLB All-Star break, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom may decide it's best to trade a veteran player on an expiring contract ahead of the Aug. 2 MLB trade deadline rather than acquiring talent to make a postseason push.
BOSTON, MA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

83K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy