Cape Girardeau County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cape Girardeau, New Madrid, Perry, Scott, Stoddard, Wayne by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office...

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 15:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi; Poinsett EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Phillips, Cross, Poinsett, Greene, Lee AR, St. Francis, Clay and Craighead Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
2017 Flooding at Lake Wappapello

Highway patrol says dense fog played a role in multiple crashes on Highway 25 Tuesday morning. Multiple crashes blocked Hwy. 25 in Cape Girardeau County. Emergency crews responded to the scene of multiple crashes on Highway 25 at the intersection of County Road 277 in Cape Girardeau County. The Breakfast...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
2.4 earthquake felt in Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - There was a 2.4 earthquake in Caruthersville, Mo. at approximately 3:11 p.m. The coordinates of the location were 36.191N, 89.666W. The exact location of the quake was 0.6 miles (or 0.9 km) southwest of Caruthersville. The quake had a depth of 0.68 miles (or 1.1 km).
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

Southeastern Missouri was hit by a small earthquake Wednesday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a small magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported about 19 miles northwest of Dyersburg, Tenn. and 22 miles east of Kennett. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
DYERSBURG, TN
2.3 magnitude earthquake rattles southeastern Missouri

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. — There may have been some shaking going on Wednesday afternoon in southeastern Missouri. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook southeastern Missouri around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was less than a mile west-southwest of Caruthersville, Missouri, and...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
Tornado sirens in Cape Girardeau Co. delayed during storms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Damage from the storms that went through Cape Girardeau County last night weren’t the only thing that caused concern around the community. Trees were falling, powerlines were hitting the ground, and 9-1-1 calls were coming nonstop. Randy Morris, Cape Girardeau’s Fire Chief, said they all came in at once.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Homicide investigation continues in Bollinger County, Missouri

Firefighters trained for incidents involving rescues from a collapsed trench. Cyclists are pushing for safer road conditions in the Heartland. Two suspects in a Bollinger Co. homicide investigation have been identified. Impact of heat on your vehicle. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Rising temperatures around the Heartland could have major...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
Homicide investigation underway in Bollinger County

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A homicide investigation is underway in Bollinger County. According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a business outside of Marble Hill city limits at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 in reference to a man with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
3 injured in motorcycle vs pedestrian collision

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people were hospitalized Tuesday night after police said a motorcycle struck a pedestrian. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the collision happened at 10:20 p.m. July 19 on Highway M, two miles west of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to MSHP’s crash report,...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
2 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 37 near Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead and one other injured near Williamson County. Illinois State Police say they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday on Route 37, just south of Marion. ISP says a vehicle was traveling north...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
Teen dies in rural Missouri crash

IRON COUNTY, Mo. – An 18-year-old died after a crash Tuesday evening in rural Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. MSHP reports that Brant Sanders, 18, of Bellview, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 80-A in Iron County, a few miles east of Viburnum, Missouri.
IRON COUNTY, MO
3 seriously injured in crash involving motorcycle, pedestrian

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Poplar Bluff people were injured in a crash on Highway M on Tuesday night, July 19. The crash happened at 10:20 p.m., about 2 miles west of Poplar Bluff. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a motorcycle hit a pedestrian in the roadway.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Deer killed in Dyer County confirmed to have had CWD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A deer killed in November has been confirmed to have chronic wasting disease. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the over four-year-old buck was found north of Dyersburg in November, and a taxidermist recently submitted a sample to agency staff. The TWRA says that Dyer County...
DYER COUNTY, TN
“Trench Collapse” training for law enforcement

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Local law enforcement and medical professionals trained in preparation for trench collapses. Cities of Jackson, Sikeston, and Cape Girardeau joined Stoddard County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to provide a specific type of training. “We are simulating a trench collapse,” explained Sgt. Tyler Rowe with...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Two-Vehicle Crash Ends with Injury

Myrtle, MO. – A two-vehicle accident has happened just South of Myrtle, which has injured one of the drivers. The Oregon County crash happened on Highway BB, half a mile south from Myrtle. The accident occurred as a 2021 Mac Truck driven by Bryan Loyd, 49 of Ozark, MO,...
MYRTLE, MO
Sikeston DPS offers vehicle theft prevention tips

SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and many law enforcement officials want to make sure citizens are aware of the dangers surrounding vehicle theft. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 44% of all stolen vehicles are not found. “It is a real...
SIKESTON, MO

