FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The weather is what you expect in late July. The sun has returned and is bringing heat and humidity for a good part of the week. Very little chance of rain is expected but there could be a shower or a thunderstorm on any afternoon beginning Wednesday. If they occur they will be widely scattered and many will miss the rain. Humidity is also on the rise and Wednesday could feel like 98 when you add the humidity. It will be getting warmer at night as well, as temperatures will hover around 70.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO