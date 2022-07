BIXBY, Okla. (KTUL) — Bixby families are calling for action and accountability after about 80 families have been without water for a week. Residents of the Bixhoma Lake Estates area say the city knew about the problem for years, and instead of coming up with solutions, the city has provided temporary Band-Aids like portable showers and restrooms, but no water.

BIXBY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO