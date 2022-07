Families of the victims of Texas’ mass school shooting want the police officers criminally charged, but experts say that’s a high bar to clear. Professor Alex del Carmen teaches criminology at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth. He says there will be a lot of pressure on the district attorney to bring the case before a grand jury. He doubts the officers will be charged criminally, despite the report showing they waited more than one hour to enter the classroom and confront the gunman.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO