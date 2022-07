In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane recently re-signed with the Edmonton Oilers, but depending on the outcome of his arbitration hearing he could end up being back with the Sharks organization. In other news, both Kaapo Kahkonen and Luke Kunin both agreed to two-year deals on Monday. Last but not least, the Sharks have reportedly hired Scott Fitzgerald from the Boston Bruins, and there are rumors that he will be taking over a significant role in the organization.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO