Police in Denver shot five bystanders when they opened fire into a crowd of people after a suspect pulled out a gun and then allegedly aimed it at authorities. The incident unfolded early Sunday, just as bars in a bustling part of LoDo, the lower Downtown area about a block away from Coors Field and Union Station, issued their last call for the night, police said in a press release on Monday. Denver officers were already in the area patrolling at the time when they spotted an armed man with a firearm, who appeared to be creating a disturbance.

DENVER, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO