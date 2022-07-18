Fire near 76th and Congress in Milwaukee, 5 displaced

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed in a shooting outside a Milwaukee grocery store that left two dead. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said the store’s supervisor shot and killed a man who had fatally shot a security guard and that the supervisor fired in self-defense. The shooting on July 9 happened outside the El Rey market on the city’s southside after security guard Anthony Nolden confronted Luis Lorenzo who attempted to carry a shoulder bag into the store. Officials say the men argued and ended up in the parking lot where Lorenzo blindly fire a shot that killed Nolden. Authorities say Lorenzo then shot at the supervisor, who was not struck and the supervisor fatally shot Lorenzo.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's parade memorial commission is a step closer to picking a design for a permanent memorial. Next Tuesday, July 26, the commission will narrow six designs down to three. The public will then have an opportunity to give feedback before a final decision is made. "When the...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department on Wednesday, July 20 responded to a house fire on the city's north side. Fire crews were called to a two-story home near 20th and Chambers shortly before 2:30 p.m. The fire department said no one was injured, but the Red Cross is helping...
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin (MITW) announced Wednesday, July 20 that in partnership with Hard Rock International (Hard Rock), it will relaunch the Wisconsin tribe’s efforts to open a destination entertainment center and casino in the City of Kenosha. Menominee will be the owner of...
Tory Lowe, host of the afternoon talk radio show on The Truth, started receiving calls from Milwaukee County Jail inmates in January. Reports of dirty linens, poor food quality and unreasonable pandemic quarantines poured in for days from inmates and their families. They got the attention of Sheriff Earnell Lucas, who told The Truth’s predominantly Black listeners that, despite supply chain challenges, he was committed to solving the matter with compassion and ensuring inmate safety. Within 48 hours of the sheriff’s interview, inmates and their family members called to thank the radio station for helping to improve the conditions at the jail.
RACINE, Wis. — A helicopter brought a 5-year-old child to a Milwaukee hospital after the toddler fell out a 2nd-floor window of a home in Racine Monday evening, police say. Officers were called to a home near Marquette and West around 7:40 p.m. At the home, officers learned the mother had taken the child to the hospital. From there a helicopter brought the child to a facility in Milwaukee, police said.
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday, July 19 responded to at least four separate shootings. One man was killed, and three others were taken to the hospital. Around 1:45 a.m., police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The shooting...
WAUKESHA, Wis. - For the next five days, the Waukesha County Fair is celebrating its 180th year of food, fun and farm animals. Brian Kramp is on the Waukesha County Expo Grounds with a preview of this year’s big event.
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on S. Mockingbird Lane early on Wednesday, July 20. Officials say the call for the fire came in around 6:30 a.m. The first-arriving fire department unit reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure. Additional fire...
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin National Guard on Wednesday provided an inside look at weapons demonstrations and several facilities – something that hasn't happened in decades. By Black Hawk Helicopter, it’s a scenic 45-minute ride from Milwaukee’s 128th Air Refueling Wing to Volk Field in Camp Douglas. But not long after stepping off the helicopter, booming F-16 Airplanes rolled in like a thunderstorm.
MILWAUKEE — The AT&T Foundation provided the Milwaukee Police Department with an $11,000 grant that will be used to fund 200 Reach-A-Child first responder bags. The first responder bags will be provided to local sheriffs, police, EMTs and fire departments. "Thanks to a generous donation from AT&T Foundation, we...
MILWAUKEE - A stabbing investigation is underway in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 20. Police were called out to the area of 13th and Granada around 3 a.m. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE - FOX6's Jason Calvi got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly with the Navy's Blue Angels on Wednesday, July 20 – ahead of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show coming up this weekend. Calvi flew with Lt. Griffin Stangel – call sign Pushpop – who grew up in Madison....
A Milwaukee alderwoman has been removed from office after she was convicted in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Monday of two felonies related to her conduct in office. Chantia Lewis pleaded no contest to accepting an illegal campaign finance disbursement and entered a guilty plea to misconduct in office. She’ll be sentenced in the coming weeks.
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said an 8-year-old girl died Tuesday, July 19 after drowning in Powers Lake. Emergency crews were called to the south end of the lake shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated that the child had been swimming in Powers Lake in a roped-off swim area and was located unresponsive in the water by another swimmer near the end of a pier at the beach. The child was not wearing a floatation device.
MILWAUKEE — All ramps southbound to Brewers Boulevard are closed from the Stadium Interchange following reports that a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was hit on southbound Miller Parkway just north of National Avenue in Milwaukee. This closure includes WIS 175...
WAUKESHA, Wis. - They were honoring veterans through flight in Waukesha today. It was a flight to remember for 16 local veterans. "Thank you for your service. Just relax and let us do all the work," said Jeff Klosky, a Dream Flight pilot. "It’s a very little thank you to give them a great experience as they’re in their older years."
MILWAUKEE - All ramps to southbound Brewers Boulevard are closed from the Stadium Interchange because of a law enforcement investigation. This includes WIS 175 SB through, the ramp from I-94 EB to SB, and the ramp from I-94 WB to SB. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
