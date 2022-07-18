ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Jacob Berry to Marlins, Cade Doughty to Blue Jays on Day 1 of MLB Draft

By Jeff Nowak
 3 days ago
Jacob Berry made quite an impression during his one season in Baton Rouge, and it was enough to make the LSU baseball standout the No. 6 pick in the MLB draft.

The hard-hitting infielder landed with the Marlins at the highest selection for an MLB player since Alex Bregman (No. 2 to Astros) in 2015. Berry is the 7th top-10 pick in Tigers baseball's storied history.

Berry starred as a freshman with the Arizona Wildcats team that found its way to the College World Series in 2021, then followed his head coach Jay Johnson to Baton Rouge where he formed a potent duo with Dylan Crews in the Tigers lineup.

The sophomore showed he was more than ready for Southeastern Conference pitching, finishing the season with a .370 batting average, 48 RBIs and 15 home runs, while batting over .400 in conference play.

Berry was joined by fellow LSU slugger Cade Doughty on Day 1 of the MLB Draft, landing with the Toronto Blue Jays at pick No. 78 overall.

