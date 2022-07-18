ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina law enforcement participating in ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’

By Chloe Salsameda
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Law enforcement across the Southeast is working together to crack down on dangerous driving. It is part of Operation Southern Slow Down, a multi-state effort to reduce speeding and aggressive driving.

Law enforcement officers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee said they will patrol interstates and highways through Saturday, July 23.

“We know that speed and aggressive driving continue to be challenges for law enforcement throughout the country. In addition to our normal enforcement efforts, the SC Department of Public Safety announced Area-Coordinated Enforcement Teams (ACE) last July 4th weekend along with new striped, unmarked vehicles. We have seen promising results with these efforts in intercepting dangerous and deadly driving behaviors, especially due to speed. We are proud to stand alongside our Southeastern partners for ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ as we work together to combat these deadly driving behaviors from border to border in the Southeast.”

Robert G. Woods, IV, Director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), “speed was a factor in 29 percent of total traffic fatalities in the U.S. in 2020.”

NHTSA has the following safety reminders for drivers:

  • The necessary stopping distance quadruples every time a driver doubles their speed.
  • Allow more stopping time for bigger vehicles, or when traveling downhill on wet or uneven pavement.
  • Apply the brakes before entering a curve.
  • Set a good example for young drivers by driving at the speed limit.
  • If speeding drivers are following too closely, allow them to pass.
  • Always wear a seat belt.

