ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Small plane crash in Colorado kills 1, ignites wildfire

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cKSh2_0gj5YQqw00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crash in Colorado’s Lefthand Canyon area Sunday morning left one person dead and sparked a wildfire that prompted a brief evacuation.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed at 9:41 a.m. local time, igniting a wildfire that scorched roughly one acre within the first hour, KDVR reported.

Boulder County sheriff Cmdr. Vinnie Montez told The Denver Gazette that it remained unclear early Sunday evening if the person killed in the crash had been on the plane or the ground.

By 11:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office issued an “all clear” for residents who had been evacuated from the towns of Ward and Gold Hill, KDVR reported.

In 2020, another wildfire, known as the Lefthand Canyon Fire, sparked in the area and burned a total of 460 acres, the TV station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

At least 1 dead in Denver crash near I-25

Denver police on Tuesday were investigating a crash that left at least one person dead. The crash occurred overnight at West Sixth Avenue near the offramp to Interstate 25, according to the Denver Police Department. Additional information was not available Tuesday morning as police continued to investigate the crash. The...
DENVER, CO
WDBO

VIDEO: Explosion and fire seen at Lake Mead’s Hoover Dam

“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time,” the city of Boulder tweeted at 1.30pm on Tuesday. Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard...
BOULDER CITY, NV
CBS Denver

Wayward tire flies into windshield injuring 1 person

One person suffered serious injuries when a wheel bounced on I-25 in Denver and hit an innocent victim's car windshield.The flying debris happened in the Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 and West Alameda Avenue on July 2, according to Denver Police. Officers say the wheel bounced on the highway and tore through the victim's windshield. The driver left the scene.Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
City
Ward, CO
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Boulder, CO
CBS Denver

Fire erupts at abandoned motel on West Colfax

West Metro firefighters rushed to a fire at an abandoned motel on West Colfax Avenue Tuesday morning. Fire officials say the fire started in a ground floor unit and spread to two others on the second flood.They say the building, which was previously the Blue Sky Motel, has been closed for several months. The city of Lakewood says the license was revoked last fall.The city says a significant number of calls to police regarding the motel was one of the reasons it was closed down. "The owner of the 24-room motel on West Colfax Avenue admitted to the hearing officer that he hadn't followed the program's requirements even after he was put on probation earlier this year and ordered to institute several measures to reduce problems at the motel," city officials stated.The cause of the fire is being investigated.
LAKEWOOD, CO
People

Paddleboarder 'Blown Off' Board Dies After Microburst: 'He Was Unable to Keep His Head Above the Water'

A paddleboarder died after a storm hit Colorado's Dillon Reservoir on Saturday, according to authorities. Officials responded to a 911 call from Dillon Reservoir, located about 70 miles west of Denver, after the male victim was "blown off" his board and presumably drowned after being caught in a microburst on Saturday afternoon, the Summit County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Wildfire#Traffic Accident#Gold Hill#Cox Media Group
9News

Mountain biker crashes in Lefthand Canyon

BOULDER, Colo. — A 16-year-old boy was flown to a Denver area hospital with life-threatening injuries after a mountain bike crash on Saturday evening, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). The sheriff's office was called out to Lefthand Canyon around 7:12 p.m. on Saturday in reference to...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Dillon Reservoir drowning victim was Lewis-Palmer, Colorado College graduate

A 25-year-old man whose body was recovered from Dillon Reservoir after a weekend paddleboarding accident is remembered as a tireless worker and social justice advocate. The Summit County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Miguel Mendez, a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School and Colorado College, as the victim of the accident, according to multiple reports. Mendez was reportedly separated from his board during a microburst storm on Saturday. Rescue crews found his body later that day. ...
DILLON, CO
CBS Denver

Deadly semi crash blocks I-25 at 6th Ave in Denver Tuesday morning

One person was killed after semi-truck flipped on 6th Avenue at Interstate 25 in Denver Tuesday morning. According to the DPD tweet, the semi-truck was eastbound on W 6th Ave at the offramp for I-25 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. In a follow-up tweet, DPD confirmed, "One of the occupants was declared deceased on scene" No other vehicle were reportedly involved in this crash.The ramps were back open, and the crash was cleared just before 10:20 a.m.  Copter4 was above the seen beginning at 6 a.m. when the crash was still blocking traffic.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WHO 13

Iowa 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A four-year-old from Indianola died in Colorado on Friday when a tree fell on him. According to our sister station in Denver, the boy was visiting his grandmother and was the victim of a freak outdoor accident. While law enforcement officials have not released the four-year-old boy’s name, the organizer of […]
INDIANOLA, IA
Westword

Get Outside: Explore These Ten Waterfall Hikes Near Denver

From lakes and meadows to wildflowers and mountaintop views, you don’t have to travel far to find great summer hikes along the Front Range. While waterfalls can be more of a trickle during July, there are still some excellent choices that are worth the trek. If chasing waterfalls is your thing, then don’t miss these ten great waterfall hikes that aren't too far from Denver:
DENVER, CO
KREX

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hiker found after being missing for several hours in Colorado

A 55-year-old hiker from Broomfield was found near the Peak-to-Peak Highway, after being reported missing at around 7:15 PM on Friday evening. "The male had been missing for approximately one hour, recently experienced a stroke, and had other concerning medical conditions," officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
BROOMFIELD, CO
KGAB AM 650

FOCO Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Serial Trespassing Spree

Fort Collins Police have arrested a man for trying to enter a woman's apartment, and police think there may have been other victims. In fact, they have been getting so many calls about similar incidents, possibly involving the same man, that they have set up a phone line devoted exclusively to fielding calls solely on this issue.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Mic

Police in Denver committed a mass shooting

More often than not, police do not stop a mass shooting. In Denver over the weekend, they actually started one. According to the Denver Post, police in the Lower Downtown area opened fire to stop a man who allegedly pulled a gun. They managed to shoot five bystanders in the process.
DENVER, CO
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
79K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy