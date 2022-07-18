ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catawba County, NC

Troopers investigating deadly head-on crash in Catawba County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c75h0_0gj5YNRz00

CATAWABA COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened Sunday night in Catawba County.

Troopers said at around 6:30 p.m., the driver of a pickup truck traveling on Bethel Church Road allegedly crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, according to the highway patrol.

Eyewitnesses told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that speed and weather may have contributed to the collision.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Head-on crash along Burke County highway has drivers asking for safety precautions)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Janice Payne
3d ago

Bethel church road is curvy. and dangerous in daylight let alone at night in the rain and driving to fast. RIP ...sad 😢 a life was lost

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Catawba County, NC
Crime & Safety
Catawba County, NC
Accidents
County
Catawba County, NC
City
Bethel, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 arrested, 3,000+ grams of meth seized in NC drug bust, deputies say

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were arrested Tuesday after an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking in Caldwell and Burke Counties, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said investigators stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the town of Sawmills after 36-year-old Eric Dale Jones and 43-year-old Roy Morris were […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Bethel Church#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDBO

Police: North Carolina man arrested for running over turtle nest in Daytona Shores

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A North Carolina man was arrested after police said he was spotted driving recklessly and had run over a marked turtle nest. Officers said they were called to the area of 2000 South the Beach in Daytona Shores after getting reports of a Ford F-150 pickup with North Carolina plates driving recklessly on the beach, outside of the posted traffic lanes just after 6 p.m. Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wccbcharlotte.com

2-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In North Carolina Retention Pond

CHARLOTTE N.C.– Investigations are underway after a 2-year-old boy was found dead in a retention pond on the evening of Tuesday, July 19th. CMPD released a statement via Twitter about the investigation on Tumbling Rock Lane near Reames Road. Police say prior to the discovery of the 2-year-old, the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Drug house officially ‘closed for business’: Sheriff

KINGS MOUNTIAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An apparent drug house in Cleveland County is officially shut down, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page that “customers are no longer welcome” and stuck a sign in the ground, ensuring everyone was aware.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
100K+
Followers
112K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy