Troopers investigating deadly head-on crash in Catawba County

CATAWABA COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash that happened Sunday night in Catawba County.

Troopers said at around 6:30 p.m., the driver of a pickup truck traveling on Bethel Church Road allegedly crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, according to the highway patrol.

Eyewitnesses told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that speed and weather may have contributed to the collision.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

