ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Mt. Juliet celebrates its 50th year of establishment in weekend bash

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjfgW_0gj5Xhwc00

Hundreds came together to celebrate the city of Mt. Juliet's 50th birthday on Saturday.

The party — earlier in the year than the specific date of the city's foundation — was held at Charlie Daniels Park.

The bash included free games, food trucks, water slides and live music for the whole community. Volunteers organized the event and began the planning process 18 months ago.

Mayor James Maness said that the city has seen a lot of growth in the last few years thanks to the foundation previous leaders left behind.

"Mt. Juliet's just a place you come to. You come here, you visit, you're going to want to stay," he said. "The people here are what makes this city special. I mean, we've got the people, that over the history, that have put the time in, that have built this city. You come here, you get to know — you get to see — the values that we have. It's a safe, welcoming community."

The city will officially turn 50 in December, and the celebrations are expected to continue.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

We’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns, but there are still quite a few free family-friendly events going on to soothe the summer blues. From films to festivals, this week covers a lot of ground. As part of a summer series, here are a few more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Government
City
Mount Juliet, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
WKRN News 2

List: County fairs in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As summer break starts winding down, community fair organizers are stirring up some family fun. We’ve got a look at the lineup for Middle Tennessee County fairs starting this week and going into September. The list is in order of start dates. Bedford County...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

Flo’s Front Porch offers forever home for senior dogs

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ten years ago, Zina and Michael Goodin embarked on a journey to give senior dogs a second chance at their forever homes. While volunteering at a golden retriever rescue organization, they noticed the older dogs had trouble being adopted. Golden retrievers are among the most popular breed of dogs in the country, which worried the Goodins. They thought, if senior goldens were not adopted as much as their younger cohorts, then what kind of trouble were other senior dogs having being loved?
MOUNT JULIET, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Voting open for Tennessee's best-looking cruiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is announcing the "Tennessee's Best-Looking Cruiser Award" as part of its 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. The contest will recognize the Tennessee law enforcement agency with the coolest or most creative cruiser photo. All agencies in the state are eligible...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Daniels
williamsonhomepage.com

Republican Party candidates pitch themselves at Williamson GOP event as early voting kicks off

More than one dozen Republican Party congressional and state representative candidates pitched themselves to voters on Saturday during the Williamson County Republican Party’s annual Reagan Day Gala in Franklin. Tennessee State Representative Sam Whitson introduced Congressman Mark Green, who is running for re-election, this time in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Rough retaliation against Metro expected in wake of Republican convention decision

Days after national Republican leaders tentatively selected Milwaukee for a national convention, state lawmakers believe Metro Nashville Council might have signed its “death warrant” by rejecting the event.  Retaliation against the capital city is likely to be rough when the General Assembly convenes in January, since little time is available for a special session before […] The post Rough retaliation against Metro expected in wake of Republican convention decision appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Free Games#Food Truck
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

This Is The Most Famous Band From Tennessee

Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Tennessee. Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included Cash and his longtime band -- founded as the Tennessee Two -- as Tennessee's top choice.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

PARENTS CAN SAVE MONEY ON BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND CLOTHING WITH TENNESSEE'S SALES TAX HOLIDAY AT THE END OF THIS MONTH. TENNESSEE'S SALES TAX HOLIDAY WHICH IS HELD EVERY YEAR BEGINS AT 12:01 AM ON JULY 29th AND ENDS SUNDAY JULY 31ST AT 11:59 PM. DURING THE WEEKEND SELECT ITEMS MAY BE PURCHASED TAX FREE. FOR A LIST OF INCLUDED AND EXCLUDED ITEMS, VISIT THE WEBSITE T-N DOT GOV AND SEARCH TAX FREE WEEKEND.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
beckersspine.com

Tennessee's largest orthopedic group opens 2nd new location in a month

Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance is opening a new location in Murfreesboro, Tenn., according to a July 15 news release shared in Rutherford County Source. The new location is the second in Murfreesboro and the second office the practice opened since the end of June. TOA also opened a Brentwood, Tenn., clinic and physical therapy facility June 27.
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy