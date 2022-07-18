ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Here’s where to find National Ice Cream Day deals, discounts

By Sophia Villalba
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wuf5F_0gj5XMbT00
Using data from online grocery orders in the United States, Instacart has determined each state’s favorite flavor relative to the national average — excluding… Read More

(KRON) – Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. Get your sweet tooth ready for all the sweet deals being offered by ice cream shops Sunday and throughout the week.

Baskin-Robbins – Receive $5 off $15 or more from July 17-23. This deal is available for in-store, online, and delivery orders. Use code: “BECOOLER” at checkout for online orders and scan your coupon in-store through the Baskin Robbins app.

Dairy Queen – On July 17, receive $1 off a chocolate-dipped cone when you order through the Dairy Queen app.

DoorDash – The delivery app is offering $5 off when you add a pint of ice cream from DashMart, grocery, and convenience stores. Use code “ICECREAM5” at checkout.

Salt & Straw – In-store customers can try the chain’s brand-new, edible Culinary Perfume as a free topping through Monday, July 18. If you order five pints of ice cream online, you get a surprise sixth pint for free, along with free shipping.

Cold Stone Creamery– Rewards members can redeem $4 off a purchase of $20 or more through July 21. The coupon is available through the Cold Stone app.

Insomnia Cookies– Receive a free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase. Mention the sweet deal to an associate when you are checking out.

Whole Foods– Through July 19, shoppers can receive 25% off ice cream. Prime members who scan their Prime code at checkout can receive an additional 10% on top of the original discount.

National Ice Cream Day shouldn’t be confused with National Ice Cream Cone Day, which is September 22.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Drowning reported in Gulf near Front Beach Road

4 p.m. Update: This story has been updated with new information. PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 52-year-old man died Monday afternoon in an apparent drowning in the Gulf of Mexico near Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. near the 10900 block of Front Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Cone#Discounts#Food Drink#National Ice Cream Day#Becooler#Dashmart#Salt Straw#Cold Stone Creamery#Conf
WGNO

29-year-old man shot to death in New Orleans East: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in the New Orleans East area. According to NOPD, police responded to a call about a shooting in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway near the Downman Road exit. Reports show that when police arrived...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGNO

Man shot in abdomen on Phillip Street in Central City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central City that left a man wounded and hospitalized Wednesday. Officers were made known of the incident just before 6:30 p.m. Police responded to the scene of the shooting that happened at the corner of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy