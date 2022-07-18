ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

3 of the top 4 MLB draft picks played high school baseball in Georgia

By Fred Kalil, Miles Montgomery
CBS 46
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia high school baseball is once again on display in the 2022 MLB draft as three of the top four draft picks played high school baseball in...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

7 Georgia high school, college players selected in MLB Draft’s first round

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MLB teams took seven baseball players with ties to Georgia in the first round of the 2022 MLB draft. These include three in the first four picks; Wesleyan High’s Druw Jones, son of Braves legend Andruw Jones; former North Oconee High standout Kumar Rocker; and Mays High’s Termarr Johnson.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Kirby Smart calls Georgia freshman Mykel Williams 'special'

ATLANTA -- While the 2022 NFL Draft provided plenty of context about Georgia winning the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, the Dawgs also got plenty of contributions from true freshmen during its title run. Tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and cornerback Kamari Lassiter all played pivotal roles, with edge defender Chaz Chambliss and offensive lineman Amarius Mims also shining when their name was called. Now, as Georgia looks to contend this season, its 2022 recruiting class figures to once again provide several instant impact performers, with defensive end Mykel Williams potentially being at the top of the list.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgpost.com

Oregon vs. Georgia Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Officially Sold Out

ATLANTA – The much-anticipated matchup between Oregon and defending national champion Georgia will take place in a packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Officials today announced the game has sold out a month and a half before the Ducks and Bulldogs meet Sept. 3 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The game will...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Buford, GA
City
Oconee, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Red and Black

GUEST COLUMN: Georgia Tech to the SEC!

With all the news flooding our nation of current and continued Southeastern Conference expansion, I am surprised that nobody mentions the possibility of the Georgia Institute of Technology being a future member of the SEC. As a proud University of Georgia alum, and proud of the state of Georgia, it would be greatly beneficial to our state if our fellow brothers and sisters at Georgia Tech also became part of the SEC.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 spots to find the best barbecue around Atlanta

Atlanta’s barbecue scene is distinct in that it has been influenced by cultures and cuisines from around the world while combined with the unique southern charm of Georgia. From traditional barbecue sandwiches and smoked meat plates to modern and fusion barbecue delights, Atlanta’s grill skill is something to be proud of. Without further ado, let’s “meat” some of the top spots for barbecue in Atlanta:
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Usher announces Emory career training conference for students

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A philanthropic organization “Usher’s New Look” formed by singer Usher has announced a three-day conference at Emory University that will offer training, mentorship, and tools to help prepare students for future leadership roles. A news release says the 2022 “Disruptivator Summit” will take...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Mlb Draft#High School#Georgia Tech#Braves#Mlb#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Texas Rangers#Mets#The San Diego Padres
CBS 46

Halcyon’s Got Talent scheduled for July 28

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halycon’s Got Talent, the mixed-use village’s annual talent show, is scheduled for July 28 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The talent show features performers aged 10 to 18 and is held in conjunction with Galaxy Music & Arts Studio of Alpharetta. Attendance is...
ATLANTA, GA
bigrapidsnews.com

10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster researched filming locations in Atlanta and highlighted 10 places (addresses included) across the city from famous movies you can visit on a cinematic pilgrimage.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia school logo resembling a Nazi symbol sparks outrage

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) – The rollout of a new logo for an Atlanta area elementary school has been paused after parents noted similarities between the logo and a Nazi symbol. The Cobb County School District said Tuesday that it immediately halted distribution of the new logo for East Side Elementary School in Marietta following condemnation on social media.
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 46

Atlanta Eats: Best burger in the ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Here are the top 5 as well as a few honorable mentions for restaurants in the Atlanta metro area. Honorable Mention: The Vortex, H&F Burger, Houston’s.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Teen ‘Kia Boyz’ thieves target Kia, Hyundai cars in Atlanta

‘It’s humiliating’: Georgia school bus drivers told they have to repay unemployment money. According to state officials, some school bus drivers were either overpaid or received benefits to which they were not entitled. Shaquille O’Neal meets children at Henry County Boys and Girls Club. Updated: 6 hours...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

One shot, killed at restaurant in Clayton County

Teen ‘Kia Boyz’ thieves target Kia, Hyundai cars in Atlanta. Shaquille O’Neal meets children at Henry County Boys and Girls Club. Shaquille O’Neal meets children at Henry County Boys and Girls Club. ‘It’s humiliating’: Georgia school bus drivers told they have to repay unemployment money...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

The Hall At Ashford Opening This Fall In Dunwoody

Atlanta’s place as a mecca of black-owned food spaces continues to grow across the metro area. Next up is The Hall at Ashford Lane, a food hall, planned for Dunwoody. Ashford Lane is a new mixed-use complex that will feature restaurants, retail, offices and residences all at its Perimeter Place location. JLL, a real estate company, is heading the design.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Circus Vasquez returning to Plaza Fiesta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Circus Vasquez is returning to Atlanta with an all-new show. The big top is at Plaza Fiesta July 15-31 and brings together acts from around the world. A new addition to the circus are the Ukrainian acrobats Bingo Group. Multiple members were still in the country in February, but seven members have made it to Atlanta to perform for fans.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Report: Morehouse, Spelman grads make more than Black grads in Georgia

The Atlanta University Center schools also ranked among the top five Historically Black Colleges with Xavier University of Louisiana, Hampton University, and Florida A&M University. College ranking company, Online U, revealed the top ten Historically Black Colleges and Universities whose graduates make more money than African Americans in their state....
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Smash hit musical Chicago returns to the Fox Theatre

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The smash hit musical Chicago is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Broadway by launching a national tour that will land at the Fox Theatre Oct. 21-23. The cast consists of an all-star lineup from productions past, many of whom won Tonys when the revival first premiered in 1997.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy