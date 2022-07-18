3 of the top 4 MLB draft picks played high school baseball in Georgia

ATLANTA -- While the 2022 NFL Draft provided plenty of context about Georgia winning the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship, the Dawgs also got plenty of contributions from true freshmen during its title run. Tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson, and cornerback Kamari Lassiter all played pivotal roles, with edge defender Chaz Chambliss and offensive lineman Amarius Mims also shining when their name was called. Now, as Georgia looks to contend this season, its 2022 recruiting class figures to once again provide several instant impact performers, with defensive end Mykel Williams potentially being at the top of the list.

