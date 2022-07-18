ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

By Lauren Cook
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Bronx family has been torn apart after a woman was found dead in her Bronx home, and police sources say her daughter is the murder suspect.

A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue home after not hearing from her for several days, police said on Saturday. They found Garcia lying face-down with two slashes to her forehead shortly before 6:45 p.m. and called 911, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded and pronounced Garcia dead at the scene. The city medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

Police said there were no signs of a break-in at the home. They later arrested Charlene Novoa and charged her with murder.

Novoa, 26, shares the same address as Garcia, according to police records. Police sources told PIX11 News Novoa is Garcia’s daughter.

