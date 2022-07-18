Mariners draft tracker: Seattle selects 4 position players, 3 pitchers on Day 2

The 2022 MLB Draft is underway, and the Mariners are set to add to their already impressive minor league ranks.

Seattle entered the spring with the No. 2 farm system in baseball, per MLB.com rankings , and will have a chance to strengthen it more during the 20-round draft, which runs Sunday through Tuesday.

Four of the club’s six most recent first-round picks — including the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year in outfielder Kyle Lewis (2016), a 2020 Gold Glove winner in first baseman Evan White (2017) and starting pitchers Logan Gilbert (2018) and George Kirby (2019) — have already reached the big league level during their careers, while starter Emerson Hancock (2020) has reached Double-A and struck out the side in his inning pitched in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game and catcher Harry Ford (2021) has advanced to Low-A.

Who will be next?

Seattle has three picks on the first night Sunday, including the No. 21 overall pick, seven selections Monday and 10 on the final day Tuesday.

Follow along round-by-round for live updates and insight on each of Seattle’s selections.

This page will be updated as each selection is announced.

SEATTLE MARINERS 2022 MLB DRAFT PICKS

COLE YOUNG

SS

North Allegheny (Pa.) High School

Round 1, No. 24 overall

For the second consecutive season, the Mariners selected a high school position player with their top pick , beginning a new trend after using their first-round picks in 2018, 2019 and 2020 to add college pitchers. Last summer, they drafted a versatile catcher and right-handed bat in North Cobb (Ga.) High School standout Harry Ford. This summer, they selected another high school position player, this time a middle infielder and left-handed bat in Young, who is considered the No. 20 player in this draft by MLB.com. Following the pick, Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter said the club believes the 18-year-old is “one of the best and purest hitters, and best swings in this draft.” Listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, Young was named a MaxPreps All-American following his senior season, during which he hit .433/.564/.800 with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, four triples, two home runs, 15 RBI and eight stolen bases in 78 plate appearances across 21 games, per MaxPreps . Young hit .428/.554/.766 in 271 plate appearances across 73 games in his three-season career at North Allegheny. “To get a hitter of this caliber, we’re really excited,” Hunter said. But, there’s more to Young than his bat. He posted a .951 fielding percentage during his high school career, and is projected to stay at shortstop, but Hunter said Young “probably has the versatility to even go to second or third.” Young is also considered the No. 17 player nationally in the 2022 class by Perfect Game, the No. 3 shortstop and top player in Pennsylvania .

TYLER LOCKLEAR

3B

VCU

Round 2, No. 58 overall

The 21-year-old showcased his power from the right side of the plate at VCU, crushing 37 home runs the past three seasons — including 36 between 2021 and 2022 — and hit nine more in the Cape Cod League last summer. Through 132 career games at VCU, Locklear hit .361/.513/.704 with 161 runs scored, 40 doubles, six triples, the 37 homers, 152 RBI, 14 stolen bases and has walked (101) more than he’s struck out (78). This spring, he helped VCU to a second consecutive Atlantic 10 title , and finished the season with a .402/.542/.799 slash line with 77 runs scored, 25 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 78 RBI, six stolen bases and 47 walks to 25 strikeouts in 295 plate appearances. His home run and RBI totals this spring are both single-season VCU records , while his career slugging percentage also tops the record book and his career home runs are tied for the most in program history. Locklear, listed at 6-3, 210, has played both corner infield positions in college, appearing in 98 games at third base and 30 at first.

WALTER FORD

RHP

Pace (Fla.) High School

Competitive Balance Round B, No. 74 overall

The 17-year-old right-hander reclassified to 2022 to enter this year’s draft and has “an electric arm” and is “extremely athletic with real big upside,” Hunter said. Ford, listed at 6-3, 198, finished with a 10-2 record and 1.00 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) at Pace his senior season, striking out 126 batters while walking 30 across 70 1/3 innings. He has a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball that has reached 96-97 mph and sits in the low 90s, a slider and changeup, per his MLB.com draft profile . Ford is considered the No. 30 player nationally in the 2022 class by Perfect Game, the No. 7 right-handed pitcher and No. 7 player in Florida.

ASHTON IZZI

RHP

Oswego East (Ill.) High School

Round 4, No. 126 overall

The Mariners drafted a high school pitcher for the second consecutive round in selecting the 18-year-old right-hander, who is considered the No. 79 player nationally in the 2022 class by Perfect Game, the No. 22 right-handed pitcher and No. 3 player in Illinois. “Izzi has an extremely projectable 6-foot-3 frame and already can reach 97 mph with a four-seam fastball that sits in the low 90s and has modest life,” per his MLB.com draft profile , and also has a slider and changeup in his pitch mix.

REID VANSCOTER

LHP

Coastal Carolina

Round 5, No. 156 overall

VanScoter pitched in 43 games (22 starts) for Coastal Carolina the past four seasons, compiling an 11-7 record and 4.09 ERA with 136 strikeouts to 39 walks in 154 career innings. This spring, the 6-0, 190-pound left-hander posted a career-best 9-4 record in 16 starts and a 3.65 ERA, striking out 85 while walking 24 in 88 2/3 frames. The 23-year-old was named the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year this spring.

JOSH HOOD

SS

N.C. State

Round 6, No. 186 overall

In three college seasons between Pennsylvania and N.C. State, Hood, who is listed at 6-2, 202, hit .293/.367/.518 with 89 runs scored, 30 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 100 RBI, five stolen bases and 51 walks to 87 strikeouts across 520 plate appearances. Hood was named the Ivy League Rookie of the Year following his freshman season at Pennsylvania and played a shortened season there in 2020 before the 2021 season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic . He was drafted in the 20th round by the Red Sox last summer, but transferred to N.C. State and started all 57 games for the program this spring, hitting .268/.350/.498 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs, 52 RBI, four stolen bases and 31 walks to 57 strikeouts across 274 plate appearances. The 21-year-old started each of the 106 games he appeared in between Pennsylvania and N.C. State, playing shortstop (89 games) and third base (17).

HOGAN WINDISH

2B

UNC Greensboro

Round 7, No. 216 overall

Windish was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year this spring and hit .370/.485/.681 with 54 runs scored, 19 doubles, 16 home runs, 60 RBI, eight stolen bases and 40 walks to 42 strikeouts in 268 plate appearances. The 6-1, 222-pound infielder played both second base (53 games) and first (six) for UNCG this spring. In the past four seasons with the program, Windish posted a .308/.423/.591 slash line with 134 runs scored, 41 doubles, four triples, 34 home runs, 145 RBI, 24 stolen bases and 83 walks to 153 strikeouts in 169 games.

TATEM LEVINS

C

Pittsburgh

Round 8, No. 246 overall

The Mariners drafted a left-handed bat with their first-round pick, and selected another in Levins, who hit .319/.413/.553 with 136 runs scored, 45 doubles, four triples, 33 home runs, 166 RBI, four stolen bases and 88 walks to 83 strikeouts across 778 plate appearances in four college seasons at La Salle and Pittsburgh. The Atlantic 10 Conference Co-Rookie of the Year his freshman season, Levins played three seasons at La Salle before joining Pittsburgh in 2022, and hit .321/.435/.613 with 43 runs scored, eight doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 53 RBI and 33 walks to 31 strikeouts in 56 games this spring. Levins, listed at 6-0, 206, has caught 137 games in his college career.

TYLER GOUGH

RHP

JSerra Catholic (Calif.) High School

Round 9, No. 276 overall

The third high school pitcher the Mariners have selected in the first nine rounds, the 18-year-old right-hander is considered the No. 148 player nationally in the 2022 class by Perfect Game, the No. 46 right-handed pitcher and No. 18 player in California. Gough, who is listed at 6-2, 205, has a fastball which can reach 95 mph, a slider, curveball and changeup in his pitch mix and “is an aggressive right-hander with arm strength who has the chance to have at least three average or better offerings in the future,” per his MLB.com draft profile .

BILL KNIGHT

OF

Mercer

Round 10, No. 306 overall

The first outfielder Seattle has selected in this draft, Knight, who is 6-1, 195, was an All-Southern Conference first-teamer this spring, and hit .337/.415/.642 with 73 runs scored, 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 64 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 27 walks to 40 strikeouts in 58 games. The 22-year-old posted a .307/.386/.538 slash line in 189 games the past four seasons at Mercer with 166 runs scored, 49 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs, 155 RBI, 16 stolen bases and 62 walks to 121 strikeouts while primarily playing center field.

DAY 3

Round 11, No. 336 overall

Round 12, No. 366 overall

Round 13, No. 396 overall

Round 14, No. 426 overall

Round 15, No. 456 overall

Round 16, No. 486 overall

Round 17, No. 516 overall

Round 18, No. 546 overall

Round 19, No. 576 overall

Round 20, No. 606 overall