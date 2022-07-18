ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Acting Uvalde Police Chief Put on Administrative Leave After Report Release

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
The city of Uvalde’s acting police chief was placed on administrative leave just hours after the release of a damning state congressional report on, among other things, the “overall lackadaisical” police response to the Robb...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

TheDailyBeast

Uvalde School Police Chief Helped Write Active Shooter Plan That Put Him in Charge

Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief who has faced mounting criticism over his handling of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, insists that he didn’t think he was the incident commander at the time. Yet, a report detailing the failed police response found that claim dubious, as Arredondo was the only person who could have been in charge under the school district’s active shooter plan, which was co-authored by Arredondo himself. As KHOU11 reported, Arredondo classified the mass shooting as a “barricaded subject” situation rather than an “active shooter” situation, a miscalculation that the state congressional committee investigating the response named as likely the biggest error of the day. Of the botched classification, the committee wrote, “With the benefit of hindsight, we now know that this was a terrible, tragic mistake.”
UVALDE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Fire Your Police Chief Who Did Nothing, Uvalde Parents Tell School Board After Massacre

Parents demanded that Uvalde school police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo be fired at an emotionally charged meeting with the school board on Monday night. The calls came after the publication of a damning report on the law-enforcement response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School in the rural Texas city that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May. Arredondo, who resigned from the Uvalde City Council in the wake of the shooting, is on administrative leave from his school policing role. “Why the hell does he still have a job with y’all?” parent Brent Cross asked at the Monday night meeting. “Are you going to fire him?” District Superintendent Hal Harrell answered that the report would be taken “into consideration.” “It will be a closed-session decision,” Harrell added.
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

Texas lawmaker: Uvalde report, bodycam footage show that officers 'should have done more'

New body camera videos from the Uvalde mass shooting and a report by the Texas House committee is offering the public an inside look at the failures of the school district and law enforcement’s preparedness system. Texas State Rep. Dustin Burrows, chair of the committee, talks with NBC News’ Savanah Sellers about how the facts of the report will lead to designating accountability.July 18, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

It's time to talk about criminal charges for Uvalde police leaders

Two months after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, new details of the already clouded and confounding law enforcement response are more disturbing than ever. On Tuesday, The Austin American-Statesman released security camera footage from inside Robb Elementary School on the day of the shooting. Mercifully, that newspaper’s editors decided to mute the screams of wounded children dying in their classrooms, and replace it with captioning noting when screams are heard. For 77 minutes of footage, dozens of heavily armed police officers traipsed in, out and around the school, seemingly leaderless and befuddled.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Gov. Abbott comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott expressed his frustration Thursday afternoon about how law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting in Uvalde, in his first public comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School.The footage was obtained, edited and produced by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.It backs up what CBS 11 News had previously reported – that no officers entered the classrooms where the gunman was for more than 70 minutes.Ultimately, 19 students and two teachers died in the massacre."Obviously, it's disgusting to see what happened," said Gov. Abbott. "It's been clear from the time of...
