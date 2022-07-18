Phillies Select Justin Crawford 17th Overall

The Philadelphia Phillies have their newest first rounder, selecting Justin Crawford with the 17th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft.

With the 17th overall pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, the Philadelphia Phillies have selected Justin Crawford, a dynamic 18-year-old center fielder out of Las Vegas, Nevada, and son of former major leaguer Carl Crawford.

Crawford is great value at the 17th overall pick. He has double-plus speed, and will undoubtedly stick in center field with a plus-glove and arm. His hit tool is also plus, and some evaluators believe there's more power to be unlocked within the lefty.

This marks the first time the Phillies have selected a high school hitter in the first round since they drafted Mickey Moniak first overall in 2016.

The Phillies forfeited their second round pick, and as such, their next pick will come with the 93rd overall selection in the third round, which begins Monday at 2 p.m. Eastern.

To check out the Phillies upcoming picks, and everything you need to know about this years' draft, check out Inside the Phillies' 2022 MLB Draft Tracker here .

