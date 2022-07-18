ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Three are killed and two others including girl, 12, are injured after gunman opens fire at Indiana shopping mall food court before 'Good Samaritan', 22, armed with a handgun takes down the shooter

By Paul Farrell For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A gunman armed with a rifle and multiple magazines of ammo killed three people and injured two others at an Indiana shopping mall on Sunday, before being taken down by a 22-year-old with a handgun who witnessed the shooting.

One of the injured is a 12-year-old girl who suffered a minor scratch on her back. The second person who was injured is in a stable condition, officials said.

The three fatalities were reported to be in their 20s and 30s, while all but one of the victims were female, according to reports.

The shooting happened early evening on Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall in suburban Indianapolis, some 10 miles south of the city's downtown.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said that the shooter was armed with a rifle and had multiple magazines when he began opening fire.

The gunman - who has not been named - was quickly shot dead by a 'Good Samaritan' who witnessed the shooting, according Ison. The man used a handgun to bring down the assailant.

Ison said that the man who shot the gunman is a 22-year old from Bartholomew County, Indiana. The hero stopped the shooting almost as soon as it began.

'The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began,' Ison said.

Police believe that the shooter acted alone. At this point he has only been described as an adult male. Officials have not speculated on a motive for the shooting.

Officers confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said. A bomb squad was called in to assess the backpack, which was later 'cleared' by the attending authorities.

Officials did not release the names of the victims, gunman or bystander. Shoppers and mall employees scattered at the sound of gunfire or hid.

Speaking to the Indianapolis Star, James Arthur, who win the mall with his family, said the gun 'sounded like a big gun.' Arthur said that he thought that he heard at least 20 rounds go off.

Another witness, , Abigail, who works at the mall, told WRTV reporter Rafael Sanchez: 'I was standing at the gate, ready to close to for the day. I heard 30 gunshots and I just saw people running towards the store. I was just letting in as many people as I could before I shut the gate.'

She added: 'I wanted to close the gate but people kept running at me... I have three kids at home and I just wanted to get home.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rATj_0gj5UgbA00
The man who shot the suspected mass shooter dead has been identified as a 22-year-old male
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330hx8_0gj5UgbA00
Emergency personnel continuing to work through the scene at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Yhsm_0gj5UgbA00
ATF officers arrive on the scene arrive at the scene of the deadly shooting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqVtE_0gj5UgbA00
In total, four people were killed in the shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, including the gunman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBobk_0gj5UgbA00
The shooter was shot dead by a good Samaritan who witnessed the shooting, according to Greenwood Police Chief James Ison

Chris Roy, the assistant manager of the Vans store in the mall, relayed a similar story to the Indianapolis Star.

Roy said that when he saw people running he 'jumped over the counter, locked the door, gathered my associates and other managers at the back door.' He said that while they hadn't heard gunshots, seeing people running was enough.

Through the back of the store, the Vans staff met staff and customers from other stores through an interior hallway. In total, Roy said that he stayed hidden with around 50 other people. He added: 'We just instructed everybody to keep quiet.'

After about 10 or 15 minutes of hiding, police cleared them from the hallway and escorted them out of the shopping mall, The Star reported.

The police chief told reporters: 'It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court and began shooting.'

An investigation into the attack is on-going, with the FBI, ATF, Department of Homeland security and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police all assisting.

Chief Ison said that officials are studying security footage showing the moments before the shooting.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, assistant chief of police Chris Bailey said at a brief news conference earlier on Sunday.

Authorities searched the mall for any other victims or for those who may have been hiding, but Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

Bailey said at the press conference: 'You are seeing the best that public safety has to offer right now behind us. We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, in our city.' He continued: 'We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ob2in_0gj5UgbA00
James Arthur and his family, including daughter, Madison Willoughby react after exiting the mall following the shooting
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2bQI_0gj5UgbA00
Greenwood Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said at press conference: 'You are seeing the best that public safety has to offer right now behind us'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vBCDf_0gj5UgbA00
A law enforcement officer attaches crime scene tape to a shopping cart after a shooting at a mall in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood, Indiana
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBRqT_0gj5UgbA00
A view of Greenwood Park Mall, after a shooting, in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood, Indiana, U.S. July 17, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G37CM_0gj5UgbA00
Law enforcement officers walk near the crime scene outside the shopping mall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgAuj_0gj5UgbA00
Law enforcement officers walk outside the shopping mall near the crime scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cfouf_0gj5UgbA00
Law enforcement officers stand guard near the crime scene after a shooting at a mall in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood, Indiana, U.S. July 17, 2022

Officials said the suspicious backpack was found in a bathroom close to where the shooting unfolded beside a Dick's Sporting Goods store. It was investigated by the bomb squad before being deemed to not be a threat.

'We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall,' Mark Myers, the mayor of Greenwood, Indiana, said in a statement.

Myers thanked the good Samaritan for his quick action, and asked for 'prayers to the victims and our first responders.'

'This tragedy hits at the core of our community,' he said.

The mayor said that while the shooter's motive remains a mystery 'we do know that someone we are calling the 'Good Samaritan' was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed. This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.'

While Indiana Senator Todd Young, a Republican, tweeted: 'Terrible news tonight in my home county. Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded.'

Senator Mike Braun, also a Republican, said: 'Praying for families of those killed in a senseless act of violence in Greenwood tonight, and grateful for the brave armed citizen who took action to stop the perpetrator and prevent further tragic loss of life.'

Conservative talk show host Todd Starnes said: 'Indiana police say a mass shooter who opened fire inside the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall was taken down by a Good Samaritan armed with a handgun. Your Second Amendment at work.'

Authorities said they would provide more details Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvat9_0gj5UgbA00
Officials also said that a suspicious backpack was found in a bathroom close to where the shooting unfolded
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygEZz_0gj5UgbA00
In a statement, Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said: 'This tragedy hits at the core of our community
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqpiE_0gj5UgbA00
The town of Greenwood, Indiana, is located around 15 miles south of Indianapolis

Hours after the shooting in Greenwood, one person was killed and three others wounded in another Indianapolis suburb. This time in Beech Grove, just 11 miles from Greenwood.

That shooting took place in a park.

Sunday's shooting is the latest attack in a wave of gun violence plaguing the United States, where about 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

It comes just weeks after a gunman opened fire on a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring at least three dozen.

That incident followed two massacres in May that saw 10 Black people shot dead at a Buffalo, New York supermarket, and 19 children and two teachers slain at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 2022 has so far seen 352 mass shootings, while 24,141 have been killed by guns. In the last 72 hours alone, the archive shows that 147 people have died in incidents involving a gun.

The recent surge in gun violence has reignited the divisive debate over firearm regulation. A US House of Representatives' committee is set this week to discuss a bill that would ban assault weapons for the first time in nearly 20 years.

A 10-year federal assault weapons ban expired in 2004.

Comments / 16

Catherine Oxner
5d ago

I don't condone killing anyone, but thank God, this young man was in the right place at the right time. Had he not been present, only God knows how many lives, might have been lost

Reply(1)
8
Queen C
5d ago

I don't like guns but this is why I'm against banning guns. If guns were banned, more people probably would've been killed including the very helpful young man

Reply
7
Michael Petrov
6d ago

We need many many more armed civilians willing to stop these freaks in the act

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
Black Enterprise

Police Investigating 31 Decomposing Bodies Found Inside Indiana Funeral Home

Authorities in Jefferson, Indiana, are investigating after 31 decomposing bodies and cremation remains of 16 others were located inside a funeral home. On Saturday, Maj. Isaac Parker confirmed that 31 deceased individuals, “some of which were in the advanced stages of decomposition,” were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center, along with the post-cremation remains of 16 people, WDRB reports.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Texas State
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
City
Buffalo, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Beech Grove, IN
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Starnes
TheDailyBeast

Florida Parents Arrested After 6-Year-Old Found With Head in Hotel Toilet

A 6-year-old boy was found with his head in the toilet of a Florida hotel earlier this month, “like he was drinking water,” according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Discovered by deputies badly injured and without a pulse, the child was taken to a hospital and placed on life support for a brain bleed, local outlets reported Wednesday. Five other children were also in the room at the Knights Inn, all displaying signs of physical abuse. Their parents, who moved the family into the hotel in April, now face several child neglect charges. Larry Rhodes and Bianca Blaise initially told deputies that the children, who ranged in age from infancy to 6 years old, had gotten into a fight, according to an arrest report. But when a 4-year-old with “fresh cuts” around the mouth was asked, he replied: “Daddy hit me.” Later, Blaise told investigators that Rhodes had “whooped” the siblings in the past, and that he had recently run out of a prescription to treat schizophrenia. The 6-year-old remains in critical condition, WESH reported.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Father of two-year-old boy orphaned in Highland Park shooting died using body to shield his son

The 2-year-old boy who was left orphaned by the Highland Park massacre was reportedly protected from the spray of bullets raining down from the rooftop near the July 4th parade by his own deceased father’s body, according to the child’s grandfather.On Monday, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and his 35-year-old wife, Irina, were named as two of the seven victims identified in the mass shooting allegedly carried out by 21-year-old Robert Crimo. Crimo has since been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bail till his next court apperance.The pair had attended the annual parade in...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Good Samaritan#Food Court#The Mall#Violent Crime
Newsweek

Good Samaritan Guns Down Neighbor Who Was Shooting His Own Mother: Police

Authorities are hailing a man as a Good Samaritan after he gunned down a neighbor who had opened fire on his own mother. The incident occurred in the Highland Cross area of north Harris County, Texas, during the early morning hours of Tuesday. An unnamed man, 22, for reasons that have yet to be determined, opened fire on his 58-year-old mother at point-blank range, leaving her with multiple gunshot wounds.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Cops release footage of black man carrying a gun before he was shot dead by officer as Ben Crump calls it a 'horrific execution' and family demands murder charges against the cop

Southern California police shot and killed a black man Saturday as he ran away from them while allegedly holding what they claim was a gun, video showed. San Bernardino police say officers were called to a parking lot around 8 p.m. Saturday after getting a tip that a black man was walking around with the weapon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car

A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Highland Park shooting attack: There is 'something very troubling' about suspect's parents, Ted Williams says

Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams on Wednesday called for an investigation into the parents of the suspect accused of killing at least seven and injuring dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, telling Fox News that there is "something very troubling" about their past handling of the 21-year-old's violent tendencies leading up to the massacre.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

500K+
Followers
53K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy