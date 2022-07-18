LISTEN: Congressman Ron Estes & Kansas State Senator Renee Erickson talk Value Them Both

When Kansas voters send Governor Laura Kelly packing this November it will be because of some of the very big mistakes she has made this week. From refusing to condemn violence from a pro-abortion activist in Winfield last week to cheering on the Joe Biden recession saying “bring it on,” to opening the door to gun control and even more abortions than the 13.5% increase seen since the start of her term, to losing a key endorsement due to ongoing scandal and turmoil caused by her own administration.

KANSAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO