ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

LISTEN: Congressman Ron Estes & Kansas State Senator Renee Erickson talk Value Them Both

By John Whitmer Show
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UoqYI_0gj5UfiR00
Photo credit Getty Images

John holds a forum with with Rep. Ron Estes, Dr. Anna Stork- Fury and Kansas State Senator Renee Erickson about the Value Them Both Amendment.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KNSS Radio

OPINION: Laura Kelly's mistakes are piling up this week

When Kansas voters send Governor Laura Kelly packing this November it will be because of some of the very big mistakes she has made this week. From refusing to condemn violence from a pro-abortion activist in Winfield last week to cheering on the Joe Biden recession saying “bring it on,” to opening the door to gun control and even more abortions than the 13.5% increase seen since the start of her term, to losing a key endorsement due to ongoing scandal and turmoil caused by her own administration.
KANSAS STATE
KNSS Radio

Kansas Sen. Moran calls to unleash American Energy [VIDEO]

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) on Wednesday spoke on the U.S. Senate Floor calling on President Biden to prioritize American energy and decrease dependence on foreign powers for oil production. This follows the President’s recent travels to Saudi Arabia to discuss the country’s oil and energy production. “My...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy