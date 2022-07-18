MLB fans were feeling really old after sons of two former All-Stars went 1-2 in the draft

Are you feeling old yet, baseball fans?

On Sunday, the 2022 MLB Draft began its long progression through 20 rounds, with the Baltimore Orioles holding the No. 1 overall pick. And with the top selection, the Orioles drafted shortstop Jackson Holliday out of Oklahoma.

If that name sounds familiar, yes, Jackson is the son of long-time outfielder Matt Holliday. Wild right?

Not only that, the Arizona Diamondbacks went with outfielder Druw Jones, who is the son of Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones, at No. 2 overall. Holliday and Jones going 1-2 overall at the top of the 2022 MLB Draft is also the first time the top two players selected are sons of former MLB players!

What a night! Of course, as expected, baseball fans were feeling as old as the hills that the sons of two MLB greats are now making their own way in the big leagues.